'Strong selection' of two-year-olds headline catalogue for the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale

The Platinum Queen: Group 1-winning sprinter was bought for 57,000gns at last year's Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale has been released, with 201 breeze-up two-year-olds and 154 horses in training set to go under the hammer at Park Paddocks on May 3-4.

Breeze-up graduates from the sale include last year's Prix de l’Abbaye heroine The Platinum Queen, a daughter of Cotai Glory who sold to Richard Fahey and Middleham Park Racing for 57,000gns from Tally-Ho Stud. Following her Longchamp triumph, she subsequently made 1,200,000gns to Katsumi Yoshida at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Other graduates to come out of last year's sale include 2022 Beresford Stakes scorer Crypto Force, top level-winning stayer Trueshan and American Grade 1 winner Shantisara.

Among the sires with representation in the breeze-up section are Acclamation, Australia, Camelot, Cotai Glory, Dark Angel, Exceed And Excel, Invincible Spirit, Kodiac, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Saxon Warrior, Sea The Moon, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Teofilo, Zoffany and Zoustar.

There are also European-based sires such as the late Adlerflug, Almanzor, Galiway and Goken, plus American stallions Congrats, Mastery and The Factor.

Crypto Force: Beresford Stakes winner and Classic prospect sold at the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

First-crop sires represented include Advertise, Blue Point, Calyx, Eqtidaar, Inns Of Court, Invincible Army, Masar, Phoenix Of Spain, Soldier's Call, Study Of Man, Ten Sovereigns, Too Darn Hot and Magna Grecia.

Moreover, 16 fillies are registered for the Great British Bonus Scheme and 19 two-year-olds qualified for French owners’ premiums, while a further 19 juveniles are entered in the 2024 Swedish Derby and Oaks Series, and six are entered in the €300,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes, alongside two in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes. Three juveniles are eligible to win a £20,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus.

The horses in training section features a number of promising three-year-olds, including last-time-out winner Naaser, who will be offered by The Castlebridge Consignment for George Boughey, as well as the Jamie Railton-consigned Maasai Mara, a two-length winner on his most recent start for John and Thady Gosden, plus the Kevin Ryan-trained Dream For Gold, who struck at Chelmsford in February.

Zealot: prolific winner for Mick Appleby is up for sale Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Older performers include Kiwano, a dual winner this year for David Simcock, and Zealot, the winner of seven of his last eight starts for Mick Appleby. Juddmonte's draft usually attracts plenty of attention and its seven-strong team includes the unraced three-year-old Galileo colt Caustic out of Starformer.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “The Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up enjoyed an exceptional year on the racecourse in 2022, led by historic Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye winner The Platinum Queen, one of seven Group and Listed performers bought at last year’s sale.

"Classic prospect Crypto Force, multiple Group 1-winning stayer Trueshan, US Grade 1 winner Shantisara and Scandinavian champion Hard One To Please also illustrate the quality and diversity that buyers have come to expect from the sale.

"This year’s catalogue features a strong selection of quality two-year-olds that we are confident will appeal to domestic and international buyers in all sectors of the market, alongside the largest horses-in-training section in the sale’s history."

Catalogues will be available from Tattersalls from Monday, April 10. The breeze for the sale takes place at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse on Wednesday, May 3 and will be shown live on the Tattersalls website and Facebook page.

Read more