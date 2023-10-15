Stars align for top-class mare Bateel at Longchamp

A Sea The Stars one-two in the nine-furlong maiden at Longchamp on Sunday was led by a colt with regal blood flowing through his veins.

Five years ago Map Of Stars’ dam Bateel was being aimed for a return to the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, a race in which she had been second to Hydrangea a year earlier, only for her to pick up a setback which heralded the end of her racing career.

Al Asayl Bloodstock’s Dubawi mare would head to the paddocks and her first foal, the three-year-old Roaring Lion filly La Bombasse, also made her debut this autumn and has shown a bit of promise for Francis Graffard. Graffard took on Bateel for the second stage of her career after an early spell with David Simcock.

Map Of Stars looks a somewhat better prospect for the same stable than his elder sister as he showed a decent turn of foot on the outside to pick up Gamestars, a Wertheimer-bred colt out of a half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Polydream.

Mickael Barzalona helped his mount to pull a length clear in the end in the Prix de Belleville, an event restricted to newcomers.

Bateel herself, who won a Prix Vermeille and at every other stage on the black-type ladder, has a yearling filly by Kingman named Tajlina and produced a Frankel colt foal earlier this year.

