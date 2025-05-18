Starman bags Group 3 one-two as unbeaten Lady Iman stars at Naas

Starman continued his sparkling start at stud when Lady Iman led home a 1-2 for the stallion in Group 3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Blackbeard Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas on Sunday.

Trained by Ger Lyons, the two-year-old filly became the first stakes winner for the Tally-Ho Stud resident and July Cup hero when she landed the Listed First Flier Stakes at the Curragh this month, and she added a first Group race to her record when defeating Green Sense by three quarters of a length.

Sporting the silks of the O'Callaghans, Lady Inman is a Tally-Ho homebred through and through. She is by a Group-placed daughter of the operation's long-standing stalwart Kodiac and a half-sister to dual Group-winning sprinter West Acre, by another of the stud's brilliant sires in Mehmas.

Lady Aria, who sold to Tally-Ho for 160,000gns from Amo Racing at the 2019 Tattersalls December Mare Sale, has a yearling colt by Persian Force. The mare is a half-sister to the Windsor Castle Stakes-placed Union Rose (by Stimulation).

Meanwhile, Green Sense also emerged with plenty of credit after going down to her paternal half-sibling by three-quarters of a length.

Aptly named, the juvenile sports the silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede having sold to Highflyer Bloodstock for €90,000 from The Castlebridge Consignment at last year's Goffs Orby Book 1 Sale.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, Green Sense is the eighth foal out of the placed Street Sense mare Big Boned, making her a half-sister to German Group 3 winner K Club (Kodiac) and Listed-placed sprinter Back To Brussels (Starspangledbanner). Big Boned is herself a half-sibling to American Graded-placed pair Cool Bullet (Red Bullet) and Casper's Touch (Touch Gold).

Starman stands for a fee of €10,000, having been introduced at €17,500 on debut in 2022 when he covered 254 mares. His other winners to date include Italian scorer Moonage Daydream and Gold Digger, a debut winner at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

