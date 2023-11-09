Stalwart Dark Angel heads Yeomanstown roster as stud reveals fees for 2024

Yeomanstown Stud has revealed its 2024 fees, with stalwart Dark Angel heading the charge at an unchanged €60,000.

The son of Acclamation had another brilliant year on the track, reaching 100 individual stakes winners, with his highlights coming with Khaadem's Group 1 Royal Ascot success and Art Power's well-deserved score in the British Champions Sprint Stakes. The last named was Dark Angel's 15th individual top-flight winner.

Once again the leading sire of sprinters in 2023, his yearlings averaged €94,444, with a high of €850,000 for the sister to Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte winner and Group 1-placed Charyn.

Group 2 winner and Classic-placed Shaman will remain at a fee of €5,000 after his first yearlings were well received at the sales.

Shaman: son of Shamardal's first yearlings sold well this term Credit: CAROLINE NORRIS

Averaging over four and a half times his fee, two colts made £80,000 at Tattersalls Book 1 and the Goffs Doncaster Yearling Sale, while a filly realised €85,000 at Goffs Orby and another of his daughters sold for €75,000 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale.

Purchasers included Wertheimer et Frere, Richard Ryan, Rabbah, Peter and Ross Doyle, Jean-Claude Rouget, Dwayne Woods, Richard Fahey, Blandford Bloodstock, Highflyer Bloodstock, Manor House Stables, Sean Grassick and Jack Channon.

Middle Park and Richmond Stakes winner Supremacy is also unchanged, this time at €10,000. His first foals sell at the upcoming sales and reports from breeders have been highly positive. Yeomanstown reported.

The roster is completed by promising first-season sire Invincible Army, whose new fee is €5,000 (from €7,500). His 12 individual winners include Listed winner and Classic-entered Kitty Rose.

