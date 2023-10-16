Something for everyone as the Goffs October HIT and Yearling Sale kicks off

The Goffs UK October HIT and Yearling Sale in Doncaster on Tuesday provides buyers with plenty of opportunity, whether they are after a Flat-bred yearling, a National Hunt youngster or a lot from the horses in training section.

The yearling element contains 14 individuals who are eligible for the Great British Bonus, while some of the sires represented include the proven Havana Gold, Golden Horn, Belardo, Make Believe, Territories and Oasis Dream.

There are also yearlings by first-crop sires such as Mohaather, Far Above and Sergei Prokofiev. There are also two lots who are eligible for Harry’s Half Million by Goffs.

National Hunt-bred individuals included in the sale include Lodgedown Stables' four-year-old filly by Flemensfirth (lot 89) and out of a Robin Des Champs half-sister to Lightning Novices' Chase winner Exit To Wave, as well as Molland Ridge Stud's two-year-old filly (92) by Jack Hobbs and out of a half-sister to champion Master Minded. The latter is part of National Hunt breeder John Lightfoot's dispersal (lots 90-93).

Horses in training come from the yards of Gordon Elliott, Nicky Henderson, Fergal O'Brien, Charlie Johnston, Alan King, Charlie Fellowes and David Pipe.

Managing director Tim Kent said at the time of the catalogue's publication: "The October Sale offers buyers their last chance at securing a Donny yearling in 2023 and with almost half the yearlings eligible for the Great British Bonus, buyers can purchase in the hopes of picking up their share of significant additional prize-money on the track.

"We also catalogue some attractive young National Hunt stock, with entries by the likes of Flemensfirth, Getaway, Jack Hobbs and Walk In The Park, so there is plenty of quality to capture the attention of buyers."

The sale starts from 10am on Tuesday and the catalogue can be found here.

