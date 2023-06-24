Snellen provides owner-breeder joy for Expert Eye in Chesham

California-based Lindsay LaRoche joined the rare ranks of Royal Ascot-winning owner-breeders at the very first attempt with his unbeaten Snellen in the Chesham Stakes on Saturday.

The result was an equally notable one for second-season sire Expert Eye, so impressive in the Jersey Stakes at this meeting five years ago, for whom the Gavin Cromwell-trained filly was both a maiden Group and stakes winner.

LaRoche, who runs horses in the United States under the banner of Highland Yard and is involved in Kentucky stud River Oak Farm, has been racing a handful of fillies in Ireland and France.

Snellen, who had made her debut only ten days earlier at Limerick and was commendably tough as she wore down hot favourite Pearls And Rubies, is the first foal out of Illumined.

A Sea The Moon mare who was Listed-placed for George Strawbridge, Illumined is a half-sister to champion German two-year-old filly Night Lagoon - the dam of King George hero Novellist and last year’s Irish Oaks and Ribblesdale winner Magical Lagoon. She was a 170,000gns purchase from the 2020 Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

"It’s such a thrill for us," said LaRoche. "Daithi Harvey, my good friend and bloodstock man, picked out the mare with a little bit of my help, we loved the German blood.

"With Expert Eye, it seemed to work out today. We’re very excited because we have a Blue Point yearling filly and a Gleneagles colt foal. The mare has had three February 10, 8 and 12 babies, so she’s a machine.

"She’s in foal to Bayside Boy, and there are deals required to get to New Bay next year!"

LaRoche has had some success at Graded level, mostly with Christophe Clement, back home and pointed out the likes of Amaranth, Miss Chatelaine and Walk Close to have been among his best.

However, his most notable other achievement has been with Casamento mare Princess Yaiza, trained by Cromwell to land the Group 2 Prix de Royallieu by a whisker on Arc weekend in 2018.

"We’re based in California, we love the racing there, but this is very special," he continued.

"We have Princess Yaiza at Baroda Stud in Ireland, she was probably our biggest thrill until today when she won at Longchamp; she’s got a baby and another one coming as well.

Expert Eye: first Group success for the Juddmonte sire Credit: Bronwen Healy

"Sunset Shiraz [third to Discoveries in the 2021 Moyglare Stud Stakes] was a good two-year-old who hasn’t really run as well since and I think she’ll join the broodmare band, so we’ll have three over here."

For a man who is clearly very passionate about his horses, LaRoche still seemed one of the most calm and cool figures standing around the sweltering winner’s enclosure.

"People were asking if I had pins and needles," he said. "That was the last race, her first race. Is she any good, can she run? Gavin has all these two-year-olds and they’re all about the same; he said, 'I don’t know if they’re all good or all bad!'

"So that was a thrill to get here and to do this. I was less nervous today but I was very excited."

Snellen was evidently not unfancied, going off at 12-1, and it seems that Harvey's wife Hilary had been among those to invest.

"If Ascot's not buying them, Hilary will be buying them," said LaRoche as he headed off towards a deserved glass of champagne.

Read this next:

Shaquille does the business for Charm Spirit