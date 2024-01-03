Smart juvenile Kessaar on the move to new home in Italy

Mill Reef and Sirenia Stakes winner Kessaar is on the move to a new home in Italy after a deal was arranged for him to stand at Scuderia Melissa Cipriani – Allevamenti della Berardenga near Florence.

The speedy son of Kodiac has spent five seasons at Tally-Ho Stud in Ireland and has had two crops of racing age so far.

A notable reason for Renew Italian Breeding, which involves industry figures Mattia Cadrobbi, Marco Bozzi and Guido Berardelli, to bring him over is because his best operator so far has been in Italy. Melfi gave Kessaar a first Listed winner in the Premio Vittorio Riva in Milan and has added the Criterium di Pisa as well as a third place in the Group 2 Gran Criterium.

He has produced 46 individual winners so far including the British stakes-placed Bolt Action and Tajalla. Renew Italian Breeding also stands Frankel's sibling Morpheus while the Anglo-Arabian Massimo Meridio is also in residence.

Read next:

ThoroughBid to host Racing For A Reason sale for charitable causes