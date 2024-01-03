Smart juvenile Kessaar on the move to new home in Italy
Mill Reef and Sirenia Stakes winner Kessaar is on the move to a new home in Italy after a deal was arranged for him to stand at Scuderia Melissa Cipriani – Allevamenti della Berardenga near Florence.
The speedy son of Kodiac has spent five seasons at Tally-Ho Stud in Ireland and has had two crops of racing age so far.
A notable reason for Renew Italian Breeding, which involves industry figures Mattia Cadrobbi, Marco Bozzi and Guido Berardelli, to bring him over is because his best operator so far has been in Italy. Melfi gave Kessaar a first Listed winner in the Premio Vittorio Riva in Milan and has added the Criterium di Pisa as well as a third place in the Group 2 Gran Criterium.
He has produced 46 individual winners so far including the British stakes-placed Bolt Action and Tajalla. Renew Italian Breeding also stands Frankel's sibling Morpheus while the Anglo-Arabian Massimo Meridio is also in residence.
Read next:
ThoroughBid to host Racing For A Reason sale for charitable causes
- 'An annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts' - ITM Irish Stallion Trail all set for action
- Here's what I think French jumps breeders are getting right
- Half-brother to the mighty Altior set for hurdles debut at Doncaster on Friday
- 'They are the grassroots of Irish racing' - Coolmore announce incentive for point-to-point breeders
- Caldwell Potter makes it a famous five for his dam in Future Champions Novice Hurdle
- 'An annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts' - ITM Irish Stallion Trail all set for action
- Here's what I think French jumps breeders are getting right
- Half-brother to the mighty Altior set for hurdles debut at Doncaster on Friday
- 'They are the grassroots of Irish racing' - Coolmore announce incentive for point-to-point breeders
- Caldwell Potter makes it a famous five for his dam in Future Champions Novice Hurdle