Smart entries abound as the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale kickstarts point-to-point auction season

A smart line-up of winning and placed point-to-pointers from leading yards feature in the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale on Friday.

The sale, being held at Prestbury Park after racing on the first day of the November meeting, has an impressive roll of honour. Among its most recent top-class graduates is this month's Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase winner Gentlemansgame, who beat King George hero Bravemansgame in an epic finish at Wetherby.

The auction has so far produced the winners of six Grade 1 races from 36 Graded and Listed-race scorers. The catalogue for this year's event contained 29 winners, 12 of whom have won four-year-old point-to-points, as well as three bumper winners, including the Harry Fry-trained Miss Goldfire (lot 2), who won her only start at Wetherby in March.

The wildcard lots include Colin Bowe's recent Dromahane winner Moon Over Mexico, a son of Soldier Of Fortune from the family of Becher Chase winner Feels Like Gold who had previously finished runner-up at Moira last month (12).

Durra House Stables offers another of the wildcards in Wepushourlucksofar, a dead-heat winner at Dromahane last weekend and from the family of Bilboa and Impervious (32).

Also catching the eye is Monbeg Stables' Telescope gelding Big Mike, a half-brother to multiple winners including two black-type performers and runner-up on his debut at Knockmullen House, where he finished 80 lengths clear of the third (42).

The first batch of entries featured Bowe's placed Tom Doniphon, a Great Pretender gelding and half-brother to Grade 2 Kingwell Hurdle winner and Grade 1 Tolworth Novices' Hurdle runner-up Grand Sancy (34).

Loughanmore Farm consigns Hurlershill, a placed son of Getaway out of a Milan sister to the brilliant Cue Card (37), while James Lambe Racing offers Ballywalter, a winner of his maiden point-to-point at Tattersalls and out of a half-sister to Balthazar King (46).

Stallions represented include Walk In The Park, Flemensfirth, Getaway, Mahler, Shantou, Mount Nelson, Yeats, Milan and Presenting, as well as promising young sires Affinisea, Jack Hobbs, Cokoriko, Jeu St Eloi and Kingston Hill.

The Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale is the first of three autumn sales of pointers, forming part of the new Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales series of eight auctions that will be held at two of the Jockey Club’s jumps tracks, Cheltenham and Sandown.

The sale begins at 4.45pm, while the catalogue and race replays can be viewed here.

Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available for those unable to attend the sale in person and registrations can be made at tattersalls.com/livebidding.

Read more

Bresil paints Fairyhouse blue as Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale is dominated by Rathbarry sire

'It promises to be a fascinating event' - TBA announces launch of Access Foal Forum at Tattersalls