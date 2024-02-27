Skelton's multiple winner Sholokjack heads ThoroughBid’s February Sale

The Dan Skelton-trained Sholokjack heads entries for the ThoroughBid February Sale on Wednesday.

An eight-year-old by Sholokhov, he has won twice over hurdles and once over fences, including at Lingfield last January, where he struck by a commanding 12 lengths.

The gelding is a half-brother to four winners and is the highest rated horse in the 21-lot catalogue.

The Noel Williams-consigned Speech Bubble, a nine-year-old mare by Well Chosen, is another highlight. A winner and Listed-placed performer in bumpers, she was second to Love Envoi in the 2022 Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Sandown. She qualifies as an elite mare and sells with a free cover to Nathaniel.

Speech Bubble: Grade 2-placed performer Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere in the catalogue are two £5,000 Point2Rules Bonus eligible point-to-pointers Pike Road, a five-year-old gelding by Yeats who finished second in his sole start, and Golden Enigma, a five-year-old gelding by Schiaparelli.

Other horses include a yearling colt by Rich History out of a daughter of Group 3 winner Gossamer Seed and a three-year-old National Hunt store by Hilstar from the family of The Big Dog.

James Richardson, CEO of ThoroughBid, said: “Our offer of risk-free consignment has attracted another strong and varied catalogue for the February Sale, within which there is plenty of quality and potential on show.

"The likes of Sholokjack, a very smart chaser on his day, and elite mare Speech Bubble, who – already a very attractive breeding prospect – is sold with a free cover to prolific stallion Nathaniel, will draw plenty of eyes to the site ahead of what I expect will be a competitive bidding process on Wednesday."

Bidding for the sale starts from 9am on Wednesday. The catalogue is here.

