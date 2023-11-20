Sister to Oaks heroine Anapurna set for debut at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Twin Peaks

Wolverhampton, Tuesday, 6.45, Fillies' Novice Stakes

What's the story?

Meon Valley Stud has bred and produced a number of household names over the years and their debutante at Wolverhampton is a sister to their latest Classic winner, 2019 Oaks heroine Anapurna. Twin Peaks' pedigree means she will attract plenty of interest as soon as she enters the starting stalls on Tuesday evening.

How is she bred?

The daughter of Frankel is the seventh foal out of Dash To The Top, a daughter of Monteju who won the Listed Hoppings Stakes for Luca Cumani and was also second in the Yorkshire Oaks to Punctilious. The high-class talent was also third in the Fillies' Mile the previous year to Playful Act, herself a Sadler's Wells three-parts sister to Nathaniel and Great Heavens.

Twin Peaks pictured as a foal Credit: Meon Valley Stud

Dash To The Top is the dam of five winners from as many runners to date, headed by Anapurna.The John Gosden-trained filly made her juvenile debut only in December 2018 and subsequently amended for her green showing there when winning well at Lingfield the following month. She was a six-length winner of Lingfield's Listed Oaks Trial and then battled bravely to deny Pink Dogwood at Epsom. She also won the Prix de Royallieu that autumn to make it two Group 1 scores in her career.

Dash To The Top – whose other black-type performers are Group 3 Tetrarch Stakes second Dynasty and Listed-placed Very Dashing – is in turn out of Nashwan's winning daughter Millennium Dash, making her a half-sister to stakes winner Dash To The Front, the dam of Prix Jean Romanet and Prix de l'Opera victress Speedy Boarding, and to Miss Dashwood, the dam of Group 2 Queen's Vase winner Dashing Willoughby. It is the further family of top-class miler One In A Million, who struck in the 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes.

Who does she face?

Twin Peaks' 11 rivals include the well-related and unraced No Nay Never filly De Ville, a daughter of Follow A Star who is a close relation to Oaks winner and Group producer Alexandrova. She was a 625,000gns purchase from Book 1 by MV Magnier, White Birch and Gainsborough Thoroughbreds. Another debutante to note is Implacable, a Churchill half-sister to Listed winner and Hong Kong Group 1-placed Gold Mount.

Another is Godolphin's once-raced Dubai Melody, a daughter of Masar who was second at Newmarket this month. She is out of the winning Shamardal mare Kazziana, a half-sister to Dubai Sheema Classic winner Eastern Anthem and a daughter of 1,000 Guineas and Oaks winner Kazzia. Chorus, by Kingman from an outstanding Fittocks Stud family, caught the eye on her recent debut.

Another Frankel in the line-up is Strutting, an improved second last time out for Yulong. The 425,000gns Book 1 graduate is out of a Lawman half-sister to the top-class Admire Mars.

What else is happening?

One race earlier in the maiden over an extended nine furlongs 6.15, Dunstall Park visitors will see the debut of the horse who topped the inaugural running of the Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2022.

Nature Watch, by Curlin, had been a good pinhook for Tom Whitehead from Keeneland as he reached almost €620,000 to Mohammed Al Subousi. He has entered the Godolphin fold and has already been gelded for what is a belated three-year-old debut but has been found a reasonable opportunity in any case.

