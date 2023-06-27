Siblings to 18 Group 1 winners among a sparkling Arqana August Yearling Sale catalogue

The catalogue for Arqana's August Yearling Sale is now online, with an exciting cast of individuals set to go under the hammer including 18 siblings to Group 1 winners.

With top-level winners such as this year's Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact, 2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Meditate and Prix de l'Opera heroine Place Du Carrousel among the sale's graduates, there will no doubt be plenty out searching for future stars.

Taking place from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, the sale begins the day after the first running of the Arqana Series and during the Deauville August meeting that will hold the Sumbe Prix Morny and the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet on the Sunday.

Almost a third of the catalogue are related to black type winners, including siblings to 18 top-flight scorers, while 40 per cent of the colts and fillies on offer are out of black type-winning or placed mares.

Among the highlights of the sale are Haras de Saint Pair's Kingman half-sister to Matron Stakes winner Pearls Galore (lot 11) and Baroda Stud's Wootton Bassett filly out of a Group-winning Galileo sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens (76).

A Cracksman half-brother to Native Trail will be offered at Arqana Credit: Edward Whitaker

Perennial leading consignors Ecurie des Monceaux's offers Frankel filly out of a Dubawi daughter of Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece (91); while Haras des Capucines consigns a Wootton Bassett filly out of Group 1 winner Was, a half-sister to the high-class Concert Hall (116).

Other notables include La Motteraye Consignment's second foal out of Prix de Diane heroine Channel by Kingman (172); Haras d’Etreham's Dubawi half-sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Wooded (214); Gestüt Ammerland's Camelot colt out of the Group-winning and Group 1-placed Lady Frankel (267); plus Haras d’Haspel's Cracksman half-brother to champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Native Trail (308).

Among the sires represented include the likes of Churchill, Dark Angel, Galiway, Justify, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner and Zarak, as well as the final crop of yearlings by the late Le Havre.

Royal Ascot-winning sire and Darley's leading freshman stallion Blue Point will have representation, including with Haras du Cadran's filly out of a sister to dual French Classic heroine Golden Lilac (228).

The first day of the sale starts at 3pm with lots 1-134 selling, while the Saturday (135-224) and Sunday (225-314) take place from 5.30pm.

Read more

The decidedly quirky purchase history of Windsor Castle Stakes wonder Big Evs