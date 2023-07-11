Siblings and relations to top-class performers among Tattersalls Ireland July Store Sale catalogue

The catalogue for the July Store Sale, the final store sale at Tattersalls Ireland for the year, is now online with lots catalogued including those by leading sires Authorized, Blue Bresil, Diamond Boy, Mahler, Milan, No Risk At All and Walk In The Park.

The select sale will take place on Wednesday, July 26 featuring 271 stores with Part II taking place on Thursday, July 27 featuring 274 stores. An additional wildcard catalogue of 45 stores will be offered as 'A' lots on the first day.

Some of the highlights include a Walk In The Park half-brother to Grade 1 winner Monalee, a Soldier Of Fortune filly out of a half-sister to multiple Grade 1 winner Chacun Pour Soi, an It's Gino filly out of the Listed-winning Dans La Foulee, a Harzand gelding out of a sister to Champion Chase hero Voy Por Ustedes and a Walk In the Park filly out of a half-sister to the top-class God's Own.

Sires represented include Affinisea, Balko, Califet, Cokoriko, Court Cave, Doyen, Galiway, Gris De Gris, Harzand, It's Gino, Jack Hobbs, Jeu St Eloi, Jukebox Jury, Kapgarde, Kingston Hill, Order Of St George, Pour Moi, Sageburg, Shirocco, Sholokhov, Vadamos, Walk In The Park, Well Chosen, Westerner, Workforce

All horses catalogued are eligible for the €100,000 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper in 2024.

