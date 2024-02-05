'She’s the spitting image of her sire' - first foals on the ground for Derrinstown Stud's Minzaal

First foals have arrived for Minzaal, the Haydock Sprint Cup winner who is standing at Derrinstown Stud.

Among the earliest on the ground was Rosetown Bloodstock’s bay filly out of the winning Exceed And Excel mare Loquace, a granddaughter of champion two-year-old Pas De Reponse.

"I’m very happy with her," said David Cox of Baroda Stud, where the mare and foal are boarding.

"She’s a very strong first foal with great bone, correct and very sharp looking. She’s the spitting image of her sire."

Derek Veitch's Ringfort Stud bred and sold Minzaal, the son of Mehmas who also won the Gimcrack, the Hackwood Stakes and achieved some big Group 1 placings.

Veitch has bred a bay filly out of Shenoya, a winning and Listed-placed Zoffany half-sister to Like A Charm from the family of Group 1 winner Bay Bridge.

He said: "She’s a big strong foal, and a lovely bay colour. She’s very correct, with great bone. She looks very much like her sire. We’re absolutely thrilled with her."

Mark Dreeling described his bay colt out of Laciredeski, a winning Toronado half-sister to Flying Five Stakes runner-up Erosandpsyche and Listed scorer Some Respect as "an absolute belter", adding: "He’s exactly what we hoped for: big, strong and compact, with great width and bone.”

Meanwhile Paschal Kellaghan and Brian Gravin have a bay filly out of three-time winner Dilawara, a Dream Ahead mare from the family of Capri and Commissioning. "She’s an absolutely stunning filly,” said Kellaghan. "Just pure class, with great strength and depth.This speedy looking filly is one for the future."

Minzaal covered 161 mares in his first season at stud, 16 per cent of which were stakes winners, and is standing for €15,000 this year.

