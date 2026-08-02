'She's shown so much improvement' - rapid Naana's Shadow going great guns for Ballinvana House Stud

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Naana's Shadow is a somewhat ironic name for a filly who has moved into the spotlight this season, her latest big-race win coming at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday.

The three-year-old daughter of Havana Grey has come a long way since winning just one of her first five starts, landing big handicap victories at Epsom and York in June, and now at Goodwood for trainer Katie Scott and Summerstorm Bloodstock.

Her success in West Sussex, by a length and three-quarters in a deep field of 18, provided another magical moment for her dam, Bahamian Bounty mare Beauty Pageant , a 5,500gns buy-back at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale of 2012, and breeder Ballinvana House Stud.

The stud's Ken Heelan said: "I bought the dam from David Brown, who trained Beauty Pageant, when she had a Coach House foal at foot. I was talking to him because I had the granddam as well, who I bought off a neighbour, and I bred a winner out of her.

"Before I bought the mare, I'd been on to David maybe for a year about selling her, but we hadn't done any deal. Eventually he rang me up and said, 'Will you buy the mare now?'

"I was in Doncaster at the Premier Sale and we jumped into the car and went out to his place, which isn't that far away from Goffs UK. I looked at the mare and we did a deal. It was about two months later, when the foal was weaned, that she arrived here."

Naana's Shadow dam was a speedy sort, with five wins over five and six furlongs. She had bred three winners before Naana's Shadow, although her youngest progeny of racing age is arguably her best so far. The mare has a yearling filly by Mayson as her final foal.

Naana's Shadow with Katie Scott and Oisin Murphy at Epsom Credit: Grossick Photography

Naana's Shadow hails from the fourth crop of Havana Grey, when he stood his final season at £6,000 before sky-rocketing into one of Europe's most sought-after sires.

Heelan said: "I was trying to get a foal share for Showcasing for another mare, which Whitsbury Manor was willing to do. They said to send a second mare for another of their stallions as they wanted to do more business. Beauty Pageant wasn't in foal, so she could go out early with the mare for Showcasing.

"The team said they had Havana Grey, whose first crop were yearlings at this stage, and Sergei Prokofiev, and they asked me which one I wanted.

"I hadn't seen the Sergeis because they were just on the ground, but I'd seen the Havana Greys, and they'd looked like bonny horses. So I said, 'Sure, we might as well chance it now we've seen them.' So, we did a deal, and she was covered and then came home."

Naana's Shadow has always worn her heart on her sleeve since a young age. The grey had sold to Federico Barberini for £27,000 at the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale in 2024, having caught the agent's eye earlier that day.

Heelan said: "As a yearling she was small, but very strong with lots of energy. She looks the same in her races now; she's very simple and straightforward but there's a lot of toughness there too.

"That's just the way she was at the sale, she was all energy. She did a very good show for Federico, and he looked at her only once before buying her for John Hall and Alice Haynes."

After winning the last of her four races as a juvenile for Haynes, Naana's Shadow was sold to Summerstorm Bloodstock for 20,000gns at a Tattersalls Online sale in November following the trainer's retirement from racing.

She has thrived in her first season with Scott, winning four of her last six starts, the first coming at a modest level at Catterick.

"A lot of those out of the mare are slow-maturing sprinting types, they were never really early two-year-olds," said Heelan.

"Naana's Shadow made her debut at Newmarket in April last year and led to the furlong-pole before fading. She then finished second, had a setback, and came out later in the season and finished second again and then got off the mark."

Naana's Shadow has now won five of her 11 starts and gone from an official rating of 67 last October to a mark of 94 before her latest win. Heelan is hopeful there is more to come from the pocket rocket.

"She's shown so much improvement from Epsom, and winning three good handicaps is a hard thing to do, especially off 94," he said. "I was impressed with that and the way she won at Goodwood; it was a fair effort."

Read more

'We've had some savagely big offers for him' - Dr Rascal's rise vindicates Rosier family's breeding dream

'We thought the draw had given us the kiss of death' – how Rumba Numba overcame the odds at Goodwood to eye black-type glory

'Golden Horn winning the Arc, Frankie controlled the race spectacularly'

Why Bow Echo is the next stallion everyone will want to get their hands on