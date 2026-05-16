- More
'She's just astonishing' - patience paying off for rapidly progressive Royal Velvet
Kitty Trice speaks to owner-breeder Susie Hartley about the daughter of Lightning Spear
'Good things come to those who wait' is a saying that could be applied to Susie Hartley, the owner-breeder of recent Lingfield Group 3 winner Royal Velvet.
The daughter of Tweenhills stallion and Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear has steadily climbed through the ranks over the past three years, a progression that culminated in victory in last weekend’s Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes.
There may still be further successes to come from the tough five-year-old, whose rise has been shaped as much by her owner’s patience as by the careful handling of trainer William Knight.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNews
Last updated
- 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet dies in Japan
- 'We breed these horses to compete in the best races' - Juddmonte's Item continues banner week for titan operation
- TBA announces launch of National Hunt breeders' summer event
- Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
- Diamond Necklace the icing on top of a Classic cake for Ecurie des Monceaux
- 1,000 Guineas winner Cachet dies in Japan
- 'We breed these horses to compete in the best races' - Juddmonte's Item continues banner week for titan operation
- TBA announces launch of National Hunt breeders' summer event
- Running in the family: Frankel's niece Legacy Link picks up Group victory at York
- Diamond Necklace the icing on top of a Classic cake for Ecurie des Monceaux