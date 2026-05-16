'She's just astonishing' - patience paying off for rapidly progressive Royal Velvet

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'Good things come to those who wait' is a saying that could be applied to Susie Hartley, the owner-breeder of recent Lingfield Group 3 winner Royal Velvet .

The daughter of Tweenhills stallion and Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear has steadily climbed through the ranks over the past three years, a progression that culminated in victory in last weekend’s Chartwell Fillies’ Stakes.

There may still be further successes to come from the tough five-year-old, whose rise has been shaped as much by her owner’s patience as by the careful handling of trainer William Knight.