'She’s a filly who oozes quality' - first foal arrives for Starfield Stud's Dewhurst second Dubawi Legend
A first foal for Starfield Stud resident Dubawi Legend has been reported, a filly born at Manister House Stud.
Bred by Violet Hesketh and Mimi Wadham of WH Bloodstock, the foal is the first out of Kazakdaria, a winning daughter of Harzand bred by the Aga Khan Studs. The half-sister to Killavullan Stakes third Katiba had sold to Adam Potts for €20,000 at last year's Goffs February Sale.
Luke Barry of Manister House Stud said: "She’s a filly who oozes quality with a cat's prowl of a walk and she’s huge too. The other foals will be looking up at her for some time to come. I’ll be advising a return visit."
Dubawi Legend was a high-class two-year-old, winning on debut by five lengths at Doncaster that July. A third in the Acomb Stakes was followed up with a runner-up spot behind subsequent champion juvenile and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Native Trail.
Trained by Hugo Palmer, Dubawi Legend also struck in a German Group 3, the Goldene Peitsche, the following year and was third to Minzaal in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.
The Rabbah Bloodstock-bred son of Dubawi retired to stand at Starfield for 2023 at a fee of €6,500. He stands this upcoming breeding season for €6,000.
