'She was really brave' - Diana Stakes winner Whitebeam a triumph for Caravaggio and Juddmonte

Juddmonte homebred Whitebeam defeated stablemate In Italian in a Diana Stakes thriller to provide the Japanese-based Caravaggio with his second top-flight winner.

The four-year-old was previously based with Harry and Roger Charlton, winning three times and placing second in the Listed Rosemary Stakes at Newmarket last September.

Now based with Chad Brown, Whitebeam was adding to her win in the Grade 3 Gallorette Stakes at Pimlico in May, while she was also second in the Listed Plenty of Grace Stakes at Aqueduct on her first American start in April.

“I was shocked she got beat the first time, to be honest,” Brown told Bloodhorse. “I’m so fortunate Juddmonte sent me this horse in excellent shape. The first time I breezed her, I called Garrett O’Rourke [general manager of Juddmonte] in Kentucky and I just thanked him repeatedly for sending me the horse.”

“You have to respect In Italian,” said Flavien Prat, who rode Whitebeam for the first time. “When you turn for home and you’ve kept up with her, you don’t know if you’ll be able to go by her, but my filly was really brave and she’s been improving.”

Whitebeam is the third foal out of the winning Oasis Dream mare Sleep Walk - who was also trained by Charlton - making her a half-sister to dual winner Lucid Dreamer, by Juddmonte's late French champion sire Dansili.

She hails from one of their finest families as Sleep Walk is out of the Listed-placed Daylami mare Scuffle, making her a half-sister to St Leger hero Logician, by Frankel, as well as multiple Graded scorer and Grade 1 E. P. Taylor Stakes second Suffused, by Champs Elysees, and Listed winner Collide (Frankel).

Whitebeam is out of an Oasis Dream half-sister to St Leger hero Logician Credit: Edward Whitaker

Scuffle, a three-time winner for Charlton, is in turn out of the dual Listed winner Tantina, making her a half-sister to Group 1 Dubai Duty Free winner and sire Cityscape, plus high-class sprinter and Banstead Manor Stud sire Bated Breath. It is the further family of champion European juvenile Xaar and the great El Gran Senor.

Whitebeam was providing Caravaggio with a second Group/Grade 1 winner after Tenebrism, who struck in the Cheveley Park Stakes and Prix Jean Prat for Coolmore and Aidan O'Brien.

Now standing at the Japan Bloodhorse Breeders Association, having previously stood at Coolmore's Irish and American bases, the Commonwealth Cup, Phoenix Stakes and Coventry Stakes winner is also the sire of last year's German 2,000 Guineas winner and St James's Palace Stakes fourth Maljoom, Debutante Stakes winner and Moyglare Stud Stakes second Agartha, recent Chipchase Stakes winner River Tiber and this year's unbeaten Albany Stakes heroine Porta Fortuna.

Sleep Walk has a two-year-old Frankel filly called Inversion, a year-younger brother by the dual world champion, and produced a colt foal by No Nay Never this spring.

Read more

'He was very good to me' - former trainer Paul D'Arcy and Chapel Stud's Roisin Close pay tribute to Indian Haven