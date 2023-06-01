Share in Zenith Stallion Station's Tosen Stardom among Tattersalls Online June Sale highlights

The catalogue for the Tattersalls Online June Sale is now online, with 45 lots catalogued including 20 two-year-olds as part of the inaugural online breeze-up session, 15 horses in/out of training, two broodmares, a single yearling offering by Tasleet and a stallion share in Deep Impact’s multiple Group 1-winning son Tosen Stardom.

Taking place on June 7-8, the sale will provide the platform for 20 breeze-up entries to be offered, including lots by sires such as Ardad, Gleneagles, Starspangledbanner and Teofilo. The in-form second-season sire Sioux Nation and promising first-season sires Inns Of Court and Phoenix Of Spain will also have offerings.

The event has been supported by leading breeze-up consignors Grove Stud, Grangecoor Farm, Greenhills Farm and Powerstown Stud.

Among the horses in training is recent juvenile winner Tears Of A Clown, a daughter of Pearl Secret who won by five lengths at Windsor last month for Roger Ingram. She will be sold by Joseph Loveridge. Adare Beauty, a daughter of Dragon Pulse, will be offered by Baroda Stud on behalf of Ken Condon’s Osborne Lodge Stables.

Thunder Beauty's half-sister will be offered for sale Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The filly is a half-sister to Listed winner and Duke of Cambridge Stakes runner-up Thunder Beauty and three-time winner Haku.

Culworth Grounds offers the young Bungle Inthejungle mare Akela Moon with a Sands Of Mali filly foal at foot. Akela Moon is a half-sister to Listed scorer Audacia and to the dam of 2022 juvenile stakes scorer Legend Of Xanadu. Another broodmare lot being sold is Madame Stacey, by Charm Spirit and a half-sister to the Group-placed Crohanne from the family of top-level winner French King. She has been covered by Alkumait.

A 1/50th share in Tosen Stardom will also be offered by Zenith Stallion Station. The Irish-based stallion won or placed in 11 black type races during his career from two to six-years-olds and currently stands for a fee of €7,000. The share being offered provides two nominations each year and full details of the syndicate agreement and deed of sale can be requested by emailing tattersallsonline@tattersalls.com.

The catalogue also features entries from British and Irish trainers and consignors including Baroda Stud, Bethell Racing, Charlie Fellowes, Syd Hosie, David Loughnane, Manor House Farm Stud and Stanley Lodge.

Buyers are requested to register ahead of bidding from midday on Wednesday, June 7.

