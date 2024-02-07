Shadwell among the big winners as TBA's 2023 statistical awards are announced

Shadwell has won the Queen’s Silver Cup for leading British-based Flat breeder after the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association announced details of its annual Flat statistical-based awards for 2023.

The awards, which are presented at the annual ceremony at Chippenham Park on July 10, are calculated from racecourse results throughout the calendar year and include both British and Irish statistics for British-based stallions and breeders.

This is the third time that the operation, now headed by Sheikha Hissa after the death of her father Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum in 2021, has collected the award, the last back in 2005 and firstly in 1999. Its contributors last year included the likes of Al Husn, Hukum and Mostahdaf.

Stephen Collins, European bloodstock manager for Shadwell, said: "We are delighted to be the recipient of the Queen’s Silver Cup for leading British-based breeder in 2023.

"It’s a testament to Sheikh Hamdan’s vision and legacy which is being carried on by Sheikha Hissa with great success and we are very much looking forward to this prestigious event later in the year. Last year is going to be hard to follow but hopefully Shadwell will have a successful 2024 with some promising horses coming through."

Claire Sheppard, chief executive of the TBA added: "The statistical awards are important in highlighting track success of British based breeders and stallions and we look forward to presenting the winners in person."

Kingman's exploits have won him the Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup Credit: Asunción Piñeyrúa/Juddmonte

Juddmonte won two of the five awards. Last year was another superb season for Frankel and he regained the BBA Silver Cigar Box, awarded to the leading British-based stallion by earnings, having first won the prize two years previously. His fellow Juddmonte resident Kingman was leading British-based stallion by Flat winners and claimed the Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup. Darley's Too Darn Hot was crowned the leading British-based first season sire by earnings to land the Tattersalls Silver Salver.

The final award announced was that of the British European Breeders’ Fund’s Stallion Special Merit Award for results from the 2023 Flat racing season.

Whitsbury Manor Stud's sensation Havana Grey was given the verdict by an industry panel over other shortlisted nominees Cracksman, Golden Horn and Sea The Moon.

Rachel Linsell of the British EBF said: "The British EBF are delighted to be sponsoring the Stallion Merit Award again this year which recognises the achievements of GB based stallions that reward breeders through value for money, accessibility and performance.

"Havana Grey, the recipient of the award for the 2023 Flat season produced his winners off a stud fee of between £6,000 and £8,000, providing great rewards for owners and breeders. As one of the panel put it: everything he has done has impressed so far."

