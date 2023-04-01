Seven-figure Sea The Stars colt out of So Mi Dar headlines fascinating Doncaster maiden on Saturday

Astrodome

Doncaster: Pertemps Network Maiden Stakes (4.45pm Saturday)

The story so far

Astrodome was one of the highlights of Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2021 when selling to Charlie Gordon-Watson for 1,200,000gns from Watership Down Stud. Unraced at two last year, the son of Sea The Stars headlines a fascinating maiden on the opening day of the British Flat turf season in the colours of Lane's End Racing.

How is he bred?

It is safe to say Astrodome is bred in the purple, being the second foal out of Musidora Stakes winner and Prix de l'Opera third So Mi Dar, a Dubawi full-sister to champion juvenile and Sussex Stakes winner Too Darn Hot, a Dalham Hall resident with his first runners this year. So Mi Dar is also a full-sibling to Group 2 winner and St Leger second Lah Ti Dar as well as the stakes-placed Darmoiselle. They are all in turn half-siblings to the Group-placed De Treville, a promising young sire for Sumbe.

So Mi Dar at Watership Down Stud with her Frankel colt Credit: Watership Down Stud

So Mi Dar is in turn out of Singspiel's multiple Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi, a daughter of the Lloyd-Webber's foundation mare Darara and a half-sister to the ill-fated Prince of Wales's Stakes and Sheema Classic winner Rewilding, as well as Hong Kong Group 1 victor River Dance, French Group 2 scorer Darazari and the high-class Dariyoun.

Being by Sea The Stars and out of a Dubawi mare, Astrodome is bred on the same cross as last year's Zetland Stakes scorer Flying Honours.

What do his connections say?

Gordon-Watson said after the colt's purchase: "I've been talking about lot 277 ever since I knew his lot number. But this happened only about an hour and a half ago when Bill rang me and asked what I thought of the horse, and I said I think he's the best yearling in the sale.

"Bill probably saw an opportunity in this market, but he liked the pedigree and everything's so international now. The horse will stay here initially but we haven't decided on a trainer yet. I think I got the valuation right as I said I thought he'd make between 800,000gns and 1,200,000gns.

Charlie Gordon-Watson: "This colt is very typical of the family." Credit: Laura Green

"I bought Darara and have been involved with the family all the way through. This colt is very typical of the family, he's maybe a slight bit bigger as Darara was smallish. Sea The Stars has put a bit of size in, although he's a very athletic horse."

Who does he have to contend with?

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Astrodome faces 12 rivals on his racecourse bow, with some very well-bred sorts among their number. One is Seahouses, a Sea The Moon half-brother to last year's dual Group 1 winner Kinross. The Julian Richmond-Watson homebred is out of the Listed scorer Ceilidh House, a daughter of Selkirk from the family of American Grade 2 scorer Battle Of Hastings.

A half-brother to Kinross debuts at Doncaster Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Another is Godolphin's Carlton, a son of Frankel out of the Listed-winning Lando mare Chantra. Bought for €350,000 from Haus Ittlingen at the BBAG September Yearling Sale two years ago, he is a half-brother to Group winner Calyxa and the Group-placed Clear For Take Off.

The once-raced Cracksman filly Wintercrack, is another with an appealing page as she is out of the Guineas-winning Speciosa.

