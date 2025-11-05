Well-related siblings among first 54 catalogued for inaugural Tattersalls Online Yearling Session

A collection of 54 lots has been received for the inaugural Tattersalls Online Yearling Session, part of the auction house's Online November Sale between November 18 and 19.

The catalogue boasts full or half-brothers and sisters to 11 Group and Listed performers and seven yearlings out of Group and Listed-performing mares.

Among the highlights is a Zoustar filly out of Group 3 winner Farmah, also a half-sister to the Listed placed Running Queen. Middlelane Farm is offering a Sottsass half-sister to Group/Grade 1 winners Wigmore Hall and Ocean Road.

Also among their number is a Saxon Warrior half-sister to Listed-placed and Group 1 fourth Bilhayl and a Tip Two Win half-sister to this year’s multiple Group 3 winner Future History.

Leading consignors from Britain and Ireland including Barton Stud, Bearstone Stud, Culworth Grounds Farm, Folland-Bowen Bloodstock, Kingsclere Stud, Manister House Stud, New England Stud, Norris Bloodstock, Rathbarry Stud, Tweenhills and Whatton Manor Stud have catalogued individuals.

Lots can be inspected by appointment prior to the sale and wildcard entries for the session will be accepted until November 7. The catalogue can be viewed here.

