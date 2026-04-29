'We always like to bring a nice horse here' - Ardglas Stables hoping for further good fortunes ahead of the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale

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The breeze-up show continues this week, with the next act coming at the Tattersalls Guineas Sale on Thursday.

Ardglas Stables, a regular consignor at the Park Paddocks auction, will be hoping its 'lucky' sale can continue to bring the operation good fortune.

With a team of four heading under the hammer, Ardglas will be looking to repeat previous years' good fortunes which include the sale-topping 300,000gns son of Le Havre, the subsequent multiple winner Pouvoir Magique.

Mary Reynolds of Ardglas Stables said: "I had a quick look through and it looks to be a good, strong catalogue and hopefully it attracts plenty of buyers. We've brought a good team of horses here, a Bayside Boy colt, Texas colt, Kodi Bear colt and a Supremacy filly.

"We always like to bring a nice horse here and support this sale because we've been lucky here."

Two of the team's draft are by first-season sires. Both of those stallions, Ballylinch Stud's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Bayside Boy and Haras de Castillon's Poule d'Essai des Poulains runner-up Texas, are already off the mark with their first two-year-olds.

The son of Bayside Boy (lot 193) is out of an Australia mare from the fabled family of Dar Re Mi and Too Darn Hot. The team pinhooked him for €26,000 from the Manister House Stud draft at Goffs Orby Book 2.

Meanwhile, the Texas colt (202), whose family includes unbeaten Prix l'Arc de Triomphe and Prix du Jockey Club hero Ace Impact and his 2025 Group 1-winning half-brother Arrow Eagle, was a €9,000 pickup from the Osarus September Yearling Sale.

Both juveniles have gone very well to date and are all set for their breezes and sales.

Ardglas Stables' Bayside Boy colt hails from the prolific family of Dar Re Mi Credit: Edward Whitaker

She said: "The Bayside Boy is a very nice horse, he's out of an Australia mare and goes very well. Bayside Boy's an exciting stallion and this is a very nice horse. He has a great mind and great attitude.”

"Texas has had three runners and one winner so far from only 29 on the ground as two-year-olds this year. This colt is a scopey horse who goes very well."

Ardglas Stables will also present a Supremacy filly out of the Listed-winning and Group-placed Sixties Icon mare Iconic Choice (183), who joined the Ardglas fold at a cost of €22,000 at last year’s Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale.

Keep track of the action at Tattersalls with our live blog at racingpost.com/bloodstock

Their draft is completed by a Kodi Bear colt (254) whose page includes champion Stacelita and fellow Group 1 winner Sunny Queen. The page could receive plenty more updates if the latter's daughter, I'm The One, adds to her impressive winning debut at Newbury.

"The Kodi Bear would be a sharper horse and he also goes very well. He's got a great mind, and will be out soon enough, while the Supremacy filly is a big filly and moves very well. I feel we've got a good bunch here."

The current wider economic outlook has made for trickier trading, but despite the uncertainty in the market, the Ardglas team sold two of their three lots offered, including the Mohaather colt they pinhooked for 18,000gns and who brought £72,000 from Barry Lynch and Jack Davison.

Reynolds said: "We've only been to Doncaster so far this year, we had three there. “We actually got on quite okay, we sold two out of the three, but it's been tough, it's just the way the world is going. Everything is just a bit tough at the minute and with the war as well, things have just got a bit tighter for people."

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