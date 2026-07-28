Van Beethoven and Taj Mahal to spearhead inaugural Aktem stallion sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Group-winning stallions Van Beethoven and Taj Mahal have been revealed as the first lots for Aktem’s inaugural online stallion sale, which takes place on September 25.

The French auction house, which was founded in 2025, will stage the sale via its online platform and says the catalogue will continue to expand in the coming weeks with the addition of further stallions, stallion prospects, stallion shares and breeding rights ahead of the auction.

The first entries are headed by Van Beethoven, a son of the late Scat Daddy whose racing highlights included victory in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh at two before he chased home Valid Point in the Grade 1 Secretariat Stakes at Arlington the following season.

He has also made an encouraging start to his stud career, siring 21 winners from 50 starters. His first crop, now four-year-olds, includes the black-type performer Ciaran, who was placed at Group 2 level in Germany and also finished second in the Prix Daphnis.

Taj Mahal: brother to Gleneagles, Marvellous and Happily will be offered online Credit: Caroline Norris

Van Beethoven's early National Hunt runners have also made a bright start, with four winners emerging from his first nine runners over jumps.

Meanwhile, Taj Mahal, the well-bred son of Galileo out of Group 2 winner You'resothrilling, making him a brother to Group 1 winners Gleneagles, Marvellous, Joan Of Arch and Happily and a close relation to champion sire Giant's Causeway.

A Group 3 performer at two, Taj Mahal struck at Group 2 level in Australia’s Zipping Classic and added the Group 3 JRA Cup.

The stallion has sired 32 winners on the Flat and has also made his presence felt over obstacles through the talented Proud Lucy, who has been placed in both the Prix d'Indy and Prix de Pépinvast.

Taj Mahal stood at Haras de Tierce in 2026 for €2,500, while Van Beethoven was a resident at Karwin Stud and commanded a fee of €4,000.

Read more:

'We'll always remember her as an outstanding Guineas winner' - Angus Gold pays tribute to Ghanaati after Classic winner dies aged 20

'There were times when I wondered why I was doing it' – how Mick Flanagan's own stud is soaring high after a bit of a shaky start

'Time has taught me how important pedigree is and I'm embarrassed by how quickly I disregarded it previously'