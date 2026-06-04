Ulyssia and Fitzwilliam Sports announced as new Goffs London Sale title partners

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Goffs has announced luxury residential yacht community Ulyssia as a new joint title partner for the 2026 Goffs London Sale, alongside Fitzwilliam Sports, who return following their title partnership of the 2025 event.

On the eve of Royal Ascot every year, owners, international investors and influential figures in racing gather in the private gardens of Kensington Palace to view and purchase Royal Ascot-bound racehorses, as well as top-class breeding prospects and foals. This year's sale takes place on Monday, June 15.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The Goffs London Sale occupies a unique place in the international bloodstock calendar and continues to attract an extraordinary audience from across racing, business and global sport. The combination of elite bloodstock, Royal Ascot and the setting of Kensington Palace Gardens creates an occasion unlike any other.”

"The strength of trade, international participation and the quality of buyers at recent editions reflects the continued demand for the sale. We're also delighted to welcome Ulyssia as a new joint title partner alongside Fitzwilliam Sports, who continue their support following the 2025 renewal, as well as a first-class group of supporting partners whose backing and shared vision help elevate the event year after year."

The 2025 renewal produced the highest average price (£403,500) and highest median price (£300,000) of any European sale last year with Ghostwriter selling to Amo Racing for £2 million .

Among the other standout results was subsequent Group 1 Prix Jean Prat winner Woodshauna, who sold to John Stewart’s Resolute Racing for £625,000. Buyers at recent editions of the sale have included many of the sport’s most influential investors and racing operations including Al Shaqab, China Horse Club, Coolmore, Blandford Bloodstock, Bobby Flay, Gai Waterhouse and Ciaron Maher.

Alain Gruber, chief executive officer of Ulyssia, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Goffs for the London Sale, an event that brings together an exceptional international community around one of the world’s most prestigious sporting traditions. Opportunities such as these reflect our commitment to creating meaningful and distinctive experiences for Ulyssia's community, both on board and around the world.”

Fitzwilliam Sports owner Paul Byrne added: "The Goffs London Sale is the most sought-after invitation in the bloodstock calendar, and a natural fit for Fitzwilliam. Our clients and partners are serious about racing, so bringing them to an event where the next generation of talent is being traded is something genuinely different to a day at the races."

The sale will also take place in association with Ampito, Léoube, Racing Post, France Galop, Ascot, Hofmeister and GoffsGo.

Initial entries for the sale will be announced in the coming days and feature international racing prospects and Royal Ascot-bound runners, with further entries to be added closer to the sale.

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