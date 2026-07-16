Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:10 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:10 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Sales News

Turnover Sale: Aktem announces in horses in training session

Maisons-Laffitte will host Aktem's physical sales
Maisons-Laffitte will host Aktem's horses in training saleCredit: APRH/Aktem
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Aktem has announced the launch of the Turnover Sale, a new horses in training auction to be held alongside its Flat Yearling Sale at Maisons-Laffitte on September 18.

The sale has been introduced to provide owners, trainers and buyers with an additional trading opportunity at a key point in the season, giving purchasers time to prepare horses for the winter racing programme, including meetings at Cagnes-sur-Mer and Pau.

Positioned between the September and November horses in training sales, the auction also offers vendors an extra commercial outlet during a quieter period of the calendar.

Aktem believes the sale will help owners manage stable numbers as yearlings arrive, while creating a new marketplace bringing together young stock and proven racehorses on the same day.

Read more:

Two-day catalogue released for updated La Teste Yearling Sale 

Great British Bonus hits landmark £25 million payout as Clementines Star shines at Thirsk 

author image
Global bloodstock editor

Published on inSales News

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inSales News
more inBetting offers
more inSales News
more inBetting offers