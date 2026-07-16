Turnover Sale: Aktem announces horses in training session

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Aktem has announced the launch of the Turnover Sale, a new horses in training auction to be held alongside its Flat Yearling Sale at Maisons-Laffitte on September 18.

The sale has been introduced to provide owners, trainers and buyers with an additional trading opportunity at a key point in the season, giving purchasers time to prepare horses for the winter racing programme, including meetings at Cagnes-sur-Mer and Pau.

Positioned between the September and November horses in training sales, the auction also offers vendors an extra commercial outlet during a quieter period of the calendar.

Aktem believes the sale will help owners manage stable numbers as yearlings arrive, while creating a new marketplace bringing together young stock and proven racehorses on the same day.

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