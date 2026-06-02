'They've been very enthusiastic' - Aktem looking to continue momentum into its first breeze-up sale

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Aktem's Paris Breeze-Up Sale takes place off the back of lively trade at Tattersalls Ireland and, with positive responses from both vendors and prospective buyers, hopes are high for another good day of selling on Wednesday.

The sales company is the brainchild of Sofiane Benaroussi and it has been a case of so far, so positive. Trade at Aktem's recent Grand Steeple Selection Sale included Mahadevi selling for a hefty €510,000 to Coolmara Stables; she was the standout among 46 lots which sold for a gross of €2,744,000. The average was €59,652 and the median was €22,000.

Taking place at Maisons-Laffitte, in the northwestern Parisian suburb, the auction house's first breeze-up sale consists of 81 two-year-olds (after withdrawals) offered by consignors from both sides of the Channel, including Danielle Hurley's Woodlands Lodge, John Bourke's Hyde Park Stud and Haras des Hortensias.

While this year’s European breeze-up market has mostly struggled to match the highs of 12 months ago, trade at the Tattersalls Ireland Fairyhouse defied the trend, producing record-breaking results across the board, momentum Aktem is hoping will continue into Wednesday's session.

Daniel Cooper of Aktem said: "The consignors have been very positive about the sale at Maisons-Laffitte, while the buyers have been very enthusiastic about the location. It’s so easy coming into Paris, especially for the European-based professionals.

"It’s our first breeze-up and we started looking for horses back in January. It’s been tricky to get the catalogue together, but we got there in the end and we've a nice catalogue with good sires represented , and a couple of good first-season sires as well.

"Monsieur Benaroussi is very keen and the Chantilly trainers have all been very positive."

Some of Europe's leading sires, including Blue Point, Starspangledbanner, Sioux Nation and Showcasing, are represented. They are joined by youngsters from the first crop of sires such as Sealiway, Texas, Blackbeard, Minzaal, Space Traveller, Dubawi Legend and Persian Force, who has made a fast start with his runners, siring eight winners, including a pair of stakes-placed runners.

Cooper said of the timing of the sale: "We have different types of horses; staying types and speedy types. It seems to give some of those first-season sires a chance, in terms of seeing what’s what, and it also gives these two-year-olds a chance to develop for that extra month.

"We’ve had a lot of agents asking about timing [the breezes] and we said we’d leave off and then talk to everyone after the sale about it. We’ll talk to everyone afterwards, but we’re happy with what we’re doing."

Plenty of time and money has been put into making sure the racecourse is ready for the sale, which also has Guy Petit at the helm. The agent was announced as Aktem's head of bloodstock in December .

Cooper added: "Guy Petit has huge experience and it’s great to have him guiding a hugely committed team. It’s all been positive."

The sale begins at 1pm.

Lots to watch

Lot 17

Bay filly Sioux Nation - Maraaseem (Invincible Spirit)

Drumphea Stables

Sioux Nation has been firing in two-year-old winners, including the exciting Curragh scorer Sun Goddess , and this well-related filly could prove popular.

Consigned by Drumphea Stables, she is out of the Invincible Spirit mare Maraaseem, a sister to May Hill Stakes third Shagah and half-sibling to Listed winner Pusjkin.

The trio are out of a Sadler's Wells daughter of Prix Vermeille winner Pearly Shells , also the dam of multiple black-type scorer Pearl Banks.

That Pivotal mare is the dam of Matron Stakes winner Pearls Galore, as well as black-type winner and producer Pearly Steph and the Group-winning Lucky Lycra.

Lot 36

Br c Mehmas - Rainbow Vale (Moss Vale)

Cloughtaney Stables

A Mehmas half-brother to smart performer Prince Lancelot, this colt has a smart page as he is also a grandson of Group 3 Debutante Stakes winner Rainbows For All.

That mare is the second dam of Rime A Rien, the stakes-placed dam of Group 2-winning sprinter Soffia . The page also includes 2024 Al Quoz Sprint victor California Spangle and Prix de l'Opera winner Lily Of The Valley .

Lot 64

B f Victor Ludorum - Belle Riviere (Frankel)

Consign Ltd

It's probably fair to say Nassau Stakes winner Winsili hasn't lived up to expectations as a broodmare, with just two foals having made the track led by Golden Splendour. That Golden Horn filly caught the eye when winning on her debut at Chantilly last year for Francis Graffard, but was last seen in public selling at Tattersalls in December.

It could be a case of Winsili doing a Russian Rhythm and letting her daughters pass on her considerable talents. This Victor Ludorum filly is out of Winsili's unraced Frankel daughter Belle Riviere, a close relation to Listed winner Franconia , the dam of last year's Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Zanzoun .

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