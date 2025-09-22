'They were sold for €100,000 collectively' - three Royal Ascot stars cement Tattersalls Ireland’s global reputation

The design meetings for this year’s Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale catalogue must have been the easiest the company’s marketing team had ever been involved in, once Royal Ascot had finished.

At the end of those five days in June, the September Yearling Sale could boast not one, not two but three individual Group 1 winners at the meeting. That was an extraordinary yield for any sale and one that remains unmatched by its competitors.

Docklands kicked it all off in the meeting’s first race, the Queen Anne Stakes, with Time For Sandals taking up the baton in the Commonwealth Cup before handing it over to Cercene to bring it home in the Coronation Stakes.

Simon Kerins, CEO of Tattersalls Ireland, says: “We’ve always had a flagship horse over the years, including some really good horses like Galileo Gold [2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner] and Pether’s Moon [won the Coronation Cup] – some really good horses have come from this sale over the years but this year has been incredible. To sell three Group 1 Royal Ascot winners is incredible and they were sold for €100,000 collectively.”

It is remarkable that the three could have been bought for less than the average price of a Book 1 yearling.

Kerins and his team are conscious of perceptions too.

At €50,000 the Coronation Stakes winner Cercene, who was also placed in the Nassau Stakes, Irish 1,000 Guineas and finished a solid fifth in the Matron Stakes at the Curragh last week, is the most expensive of the trio.

“Sometimes you feel when these horses all win and they don’t cost a lot of money you wonder if there is a perception that the sale is cheap and cheerful? And I think it’s more than that - especially when you get three Group 1 winners. It’s not a coincidence. One might be a coincidence but three definitely isn’t,” Kerins says.

Joe Murphy with his Coronation Stakes winner Cercene Credit: Patrick McCann

The fillies were sourced at the 2023 edition of the sale with Cercene bought by trainer Joe Murphy’s Crampscastle Bloodstock from Baroda Stud, who sold the daughter of Australia on behalf of her breeder, China Horse Club. Meanwhile, Time For Sandals, a first-crop daughter of Sands Of Mali, made €35,000 to her trainer Harry Eustace and David Appleton. She was offered by Rathbride Farm on behalf of Steve Parkin.

Time For Sandals’ stable companion, OTI Racing’s Docklands, initiated both the Tattersalls Ireland Group 1 hat-trick and Eustace’s top-level double with graduates of the September Sale. He was the cheapest of the trio, costing £16,000 in 2021 when the sale migrated to Newmarket due to the global pandemic.

Kerins says: “It’s extraordinary, it really is but what I will say is that every single year there is value that comes out of the September Yearling Sale. I think, because the sale comes early in the season, people buy horses here and they wake up at the end of the year and when they look back on how the sales season has progressed they generally feel they’ve got really good value at Tattersalls Ireland.”

The success doesn’t end there. The holy trinity of Group 1 winners may be the cover stars but there are more winners to celebrate.

Last year’s renewal has already produced exciting Listed winner Command The Stars, who was successful in the Criterium de l’Ouest for George Scott earlier this month.

The three-time winner showcases the pedigrees and sire profile that the sale now attracts. Sold by The Castlebridge Consignment on behalf of Sunderland Holdings, he is a son of the brilliant Sea The Stars. At €130,000 Billy Jackson-Stops and George Scott’s purchase was the second most expensive horse sold at the 2024 auction with the third being a Starman half-sister to Cercene at €120,000.

Queen Martina, bought last year for €18,000 by one of the sale’s most significant purchasers in Razza Latina, has already earned back that outlay.

The Ardad filly is out of Galileo Gold mare The Ceiling Job and won the Listed Premio Alessandro Perrone and followed that with a neck second in the Listed Premio Primi Passi.

Like her broodmare sire she was sold by Tally-Ho Stud at Tattersalls Ireland and the O’Callaghan family’s Westmeath farm is one of the strongest supporters of the auction with 23 of their yearlings entered in the 2025 renewal.

Command The Stars and Queen Martina are two of the class of 2024, who have won 86 races between them (as of September 14), which is more than any other Irish yearling sale. The winners have come at all points on the price spectrum from the Part 2 minimum bid of €1,000 all the way to €130,000.

There is quality there too with Old Is Gold, a €52,000 graduate, holding an entry for Saturday’s Mill Reef for Andrew Balding and Wathnan Racing, while the Richard Hannon-trained Lost Signal, a €38,000 buy, is entered in that race and the Royal Lodge.

Karl Burke’s Listed-placed Shayem is another with a Royal Lodge entry and is also in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes at the Curragh, while New Bay filly Jennifer Jane has been handed entries for the Rockfel and Fillies’ Mile.

One of the challenges now for Tattersalls Ireland is striking the perfect balance between those value finds, who have propelled the September Sale’s rise to prominence, and the enhanced calibre of the yearlings which now populate the pages of its catalogue.

“It’s getting better and better patronage in terms of people coming to the sales. Thirty years ago, the sale was really good and it had a reputation as a good sale to sell your middle of the road yearling,” Kerins says.

“It has progressed an awful lot, and there are better horses coming out of the sale, there are better horses now going to the sale and because of that there are stronger buyers coming to the sale.”

That success is reflected in the demand for beds around County Meath and north County Dublin with more than 500 nights already booked more than a fortnight ahead of the sale.

The Tattersalls Ireland September Yearling Sale takes centre stage in the bloodstock world this week Credit: Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

In addition to the established European clients from the UK, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Denmark there are new buyers on their way to Tattersalls Ireland from around Europe and further afield, including North America.

How have Kerins and his team achieved this success?

“We’re constantly working and improving things,” he says. “People’s time now is valuable and they don’t have an awful lot of time, everyone seems to be in a rush and on a really tight schedule so when they come here, they need to have a great experience and it’s a personal experience.

“Each and every one of the people that work at Tattersalls Ireland has a long tradition of working with horses, they understand horses and the business and we try to make it easy for people. I think that’s hugely important. We worked with vendors, getting them to send better horses and if we’re doing a good job they are getting paid for their horses and they’ll send good horses back to us again.”

Then there is the incentive of the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Race which is an established part of the fabric of the Irish Champions Festival. The sale has always received strong support from British trainers with Eve Johnson Houghton (twice), Richard Fahey, Clive Cox, Richard Hannon (winner of the race six times) and Mick Channon (three wins) all among the names on the race’s roll of honour.

Leading Irish trainers including Ger Lyons, Michael O’Callaghan and Eddie Lynam have all trained winners of the contest as did the late, legendary Kevin Prendergast. Even Aidan O’Brien features on the winners sheet, having sent out No Animosity to win the race 30 years ago.

That gives a sense of the longevity and reach of both the sale and the race, with the addition of a vendors’ prize of an Overlander 2 for a year another incentive.

Last year that went to the Irish National Stud who, sold Spirit D’Or to David L’Estrange and Drummona House for €55,000.

“It’s the longest-running sales race of its kind in Europe,” Kerins says. “It’s been running since the 1980s. Having it during the Irish Champions Festival is brilliant, it is fantastic to be part of that weekend and it’s a great opportunity for syndicate owners or smaller owners to be involved in the weekend.

“We entertain connections at the Curragh on the day and there is prize-money down to tenth so there is a real incentive for people to run. It’s an incredible weekend. The race has stood the test of time and we hope to be able to build on it too.”

A sentence that could so easily apply to the sale from which the winners are sourced.

With a reputation that is only rocketing, the marketing team at Tattersalls Ireland is set fair to have many more easy meetings in the future.

