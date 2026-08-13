The sublime and the ridiculous: buckle up as the great bloodstock rollercoaster gets ready to roll once again

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Sales season: it’s part stock market, part bloodstock soap opera. There will be profit and loss, winners and losers, the sublime and the ridiculous as thousands of young thoroughbreds find new homes and a few hundred million quid changes hands. Buckle up. We’re in for a wild ride.

And if those numbers sound a bit steep, allow me to jog your memory: last year’s trade proved off the charts as close to 5,270 lots were sold across the headline events of Europe. Combined turnover was a shade over £404 million. No, that’s not a typo.

Given all the moving parts, it is no exaggeration to suggest this is one of the most important periods of the racing and breeding calendar. Outcomes of the impending auctions will have profound consequences for years to come. This is a glimpse into the future being played out in real time. In high definition. Warts and all.