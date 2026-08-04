Ten of the best: siblings to Blue Bolt, Precise and Christmas Day among Tattersalls Book 1 treasures

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A fabulous collection of 469 lots have been unveiled for Book 1 of this year’s Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. Here are just a few of the potential highlights at Park Paddocks:

Lot 62

Chestnut colt New Bay - Koubalibre (Galileo)

Haras d'Etreham

New Bay's flying run of form continues and his representation includes this half-brother to last year's Prix de la Foret victor Maranoa Charlie . That son of Wootton Bassett has finished his first season at Tally-Ho Stud, having claimed Group 1 glory on his final start for Christopher Head at Longchamp.

Maranoa Charlie: Group 1 winner and young Tally-Ho Stud sire Credit: Alice Fitzgerald

This colt and his half-sibling are out of the Galileo mare Koubalibre, a half-sister to champion two-year-old filly Tiggy Wiggy.

Lot 106

B c Baaeed - Mayhem (Whipper)

Cotton House Bloodstock

A colt by Shadwell's brilliant champion who is a half-brother to one of this year's star performers, this youngster has plenty to recommend him. His Blue Point half-sister, Blue Bolt , landed her second Group 1 win in Sunday's Prix Rothschild , having stormed to success in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket's July festival.

The April-born colt is out of the Group -winning Mayhem, also the dam of Listed winners Sky Angel and Sea Theme. The latter is by Sea The Stars, the sire of Baaeed. The further family includes Irish Oaks heroine Moonstone and fellow Group 1 winner Cerulean Sky.

Lot 152

B f Ace Impact - Onshore (Sea The Stars)

Barton Stud

A filly from the first crop of unbeaten Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact , Barton Stud's bay is another to boast an exceptional page.

Onesto: Group 1 winner and first-crop yearling sire Credit: Haras d'Etreham

She is out of Sea The Stars mare Onshore, making her a half-sister to Grand Prix de Paris victor Onesto , now a sire at Haras d'Etreham. Onshore is a granddaughter of Kerali, the dam of Juddmonte's blue hen Hasili . That remarkable mare produced five individual Group or Grade 1 winners, including Champs Elysees, Banks Hill and Intercontinental, while her brilliant son Dansili was a mainstay at Banstead Manor Stud.

Lot 237

B c Frankel - Shambolic (Shamardal)

Newsells Park Stud

Newsells Park Stud knows how to produce a Book 1 sale-topper as perennial leading consignors. This colt is the latest progeny out of top-notch producer Shambolic to go under the hammer.

The Frankel colt is a brother to 2023 Fillies' Mile winner Ylang Ylang and to this year's Nell Gwyn Stakes third Act Of Kindness, the pair selling at Book 1 in 2022 and 2024 for 1,500,000gns and 3,700,000gns respectively. Shambolic is in turn a half-sister to Group/Grade 1 winners Comic Strip and Laughing.

Lot 274

B f Dubawi - Sweet Lady (Lope De Vega)

WH Bloodstock

WH Bloodstock presents the first foal out of Prix Vermeille winner Sweet Lady . The filly has additional value in being by the phenomenal Dubawi, the champion sire who has supplied a whole host of stars including Rebel's Romance, Night Of Thunder, Modern Games, Too Darn Hot and Delacroix.

Sweet Lady lands the Prix Vermeille Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

This February-born bay's dam was a Group 1 winner and she is in turn out of the stakes-winning Dansili mare High Heel Sneakers.

Lot 318

B f Equinox - Waldlied (New Approach)

Newsells Park Stud

This filly by Japan's world champion Equinox brings an international dimension to proceedings at the Newmarket sale. Equinox was crowned the world's best horse in 2023 after a stunning career, one which includes six top-level triumphs.

This filly is out of the Group 2-winning Waldlied , a three-parts sister to Arc hero Waldgeist. The fabled 'W' family also includes the likes of St Leger hero Masked Marvel and German Derby victor Waldpark.

Lot 322

B f Wootton Bassett - Way To My Heart (Galileo)

The Castlebridge Consignment

A half-sister to another 2026 star in Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes heroine Precise , this filly is another who could well command seven figures.

Precise: champion juvenile filly and Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Credit: Edward Whitaker

She is by Wootton Bassett and bred on the nick with Galileo which has produced Group 1 winners Whirl, Al Riffa and Puerto Rico, as well as exciting juvenile filly Victorious , an unbeaten winner of the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lot 346

B f Frankel - Alcohol Free (No Nay Never)

Baroda Stud

Baroda Stud presents the first foal out of brilliant race filly Alcohol Free , a winner of the Sussex Stakes, July Cup, Coronation Stakes and Cheveley Park Stakes for Jeff Smith and Andrew Balding. The daughter of No Nay Never, a half-sibling to two black-type winners, went through the Tattersalls sales ring in 2022 when selling to Yulong for 5.4m guineas .

Lot 348

B f Blue Point - Alienate (Oasis Dream)

Ballyhimikin Stud

Another yearling who received a Group 1-winning update courtesy of a half-sister this year.

Estrange: winner of this year's Pretty Polly Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

She is by Darley's red-hot young gun Blue Point and out of Oasis Dream mare Alienate , a daughter of Juddmonte's brilliant producer Scuffle . Alienate, a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician and to the dam of US Grade 1 winner Whitebeam, is the dam of this year's Pretty Polly Stakes winner Estrange. The prolific further family includes top-level-winning sires Cityscape and Bated Breath.

Lot 383

B c Wootton Bassett - Beauly (Sea The Stars)

The Castlebridge Consignment

A Wootton Bassett half-brother to this year's Derby hero, Christmas Day brings Classic credentials. The bay is not only directly related to the 450,000gns purchase at this sale two years ago but to multiple US Graded scorer Missed The Cut as well.

Other notable names running through the page are champion older horse Postponed and fellow Group 1 winners God Given and Simply Perfect.

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