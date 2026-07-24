TBA announces launch of new pinhooking forum at Goffs UK

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The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) has announced the launch of a new pinhooking forum to be held at the Goffs UK sales complex in Doncaster on August 24.

Taking place on the eve of the Doncaster Premier Yearling Sale at 5pm, the forum will be primarily aimed at younger audiences with an interest in the trading aspects of purchasing at the sales and the process.

The forum will be hosted by leading racing broadcaster Oli Bell and will feature an expert panel including Hannah Wall, bloodstock manager at Tweenhills, Roger O'Callaghan of Tally-Ho Stud, and Finn Kent, breeder and stud manager. The forum will cover key aspects of pinhooking starting from foal selection through to sales preparation and market timing.

Pinhooking, the practice of buying young stock with the intention of reselling at a later sale, has become a popular first step into bloodstock which requires a mix of pedigree knowledge, conformation assessment, and commercial awareness. The forum aims to offer practical insight into the discipline, drawing on the panellists' experience and knowledge of the bloodstock industry and the sales ring.

Naomi Mellor, chief executive of the TBA said: "We're really pleased to get this new pinhooking forum off the ground and our thanks to Goffs UK for their support. This is a fascinating subject and one for which we know there is plenty of appetite from both our TBA Essentials subscribers and from the recent work we have been doing with young farmers around the country, many of whom have also shown great interest in this topic.

"The eve of Goffs UK Premier Yearling sales is a perfect evening to host such an event and we hope there will be plenty of interest and attendance."

Tim Kent, managing director for Goffs UK added: "Engaging new audiences is hugely important to us at Goffs and we know that pinhooking is a topic which really hits the mark, whether you are brand new to the industry or looking to get an edge as a professional.

"We look forward to some lively discussion around how each of our experts approach the art of pinhooking, the process and what's important to each of them and hope that this will stimulate others to consider getting involved.”

The event is free to attend and open to TBA Members and non-members, but attendees are asked to register in advance.

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