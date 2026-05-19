Tattersalls Online and Emirates Racing Authority announce Online Jebel Ali Horses in Training Sale

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Tattersalls Online and the Emirates Racing Authority will continue their partnership to host the Online Jebel Ali Horses in Training Sale from June 5-9.

Building on the success of the ERA Online Sale held in April , which saw record bidder participation and aggregate sales of 9,522,900 AED, Tattersalls Online will again host a sale on behalf of the Emirates Racing Authority, this time for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Jebel Ali Stables.

Comprising 30 lots, the catalogue is headlined by Group 3 Al Khail Trophy winner Keffaaf . A four-time winner, the son of Adlerflug was last seen finishing sixth in the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold Stakes to Rebel's Romance.

The draft also includes progressive middle-distance performer Asaassi . The Sea The Moon gelding landed a 1m2f turf handicap at Meydan in January and finished fourth in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes on his most recent outing.

The Online Jebel Ali Horses in Training Sale will be held subject to the Emirates Racing Authority’s conditions of sale. Those interested in participating can login and join the online auction on the Tattersalls Online platform and must receive pre-sale approval to bid from the Emirates Racing Authority.

Bidding will open on the Tattersalls Online website at 11am BST (2pm GST) on June 5 and close from 11am BST (2pm GST) on June 9. Further information can be found on the Emirates Racing Authority and Tattersalls Online websites.

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