Tattersalls Ireland announces first Hungarian racing sponsorship at Kincsem Park

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Tattersalls Ireland has announced its first sponsorship in Hungary, with the Tattersalls Ireland-Overdose Race set to take place at Kincsem Park, Budapest, on September 6 as part of one of Hungary’s most important international race days.

The sponsorship marks an exciting new partnership between Tattersalls Ireland and Hungarian racing, as the company continues to strengthen its international presence and with its Flat sales graduates achieving success across Europe and beyond.



The Tattersalls Ireland-Overdose Race is named after the legendary Hungarian sprinter Overdose, who was regarded as one of the leading sprinters in Europe during his career.

Bodorics István, president of the Hungarian Thoroughbred Owners’ Association, said: “We've been delighted with the support and sponsorship from Tattersalls over the years, and to have Tattersalls Ireland also on board this year is a welcome addition for Hungarian racing. We look forward to welcoming the Tattersalls Ireland team to Kincsem Park in early September.”

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins added: “We're delighted to be partnering with Hungarian racing through the Tattersalls Ireland-Overdose Race at Kincsem Park, and we hope this partnership will help introduce Tattersalls Ireland and our graduates to a new racing audience.

"We will work closely with Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, using their knowledge and experience of the Hungarian market as we develop these relationships and highlight the opportunities available at Tattersalls Ireland sales."

The catalogue for the September Yearling Sale will be available at the end of the month.

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