'Strongest ever produced for this sale': Tattersalls Ireland reveals September Yearling catalogue

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Tattersalls Ireland has unveiled what it describes as the strongest-ever catalogue for its September Yearling Sale, with 760 lots across three sessions.

The main sale will comprise 540 yearlings offered on September 22-23, then a further 220 lots in the Part II Sale on September 24.

Demand for places in this year's catalogue was described by Tattersalls Ireland chief executive Simon Kerins as "unprecedented", with the quality reflected by graduates continuing to excel on the racecourse and at breeze-up sales.

The sale has become one of Europe's leading sources of juvenile winners, with more than 50 graduates from the 2025 renewal successful this season.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Adaay Of Scarlett announced himself as a colt of considerable promise with victory at the Craven meeting before placing in both the Coventry Stakes and July Stakes.

Older graduates have also continued to advertise the sale, headed by dual Group 1-winning stayer Caballo De Mar.

Other top-class performers unearthed at the sale include last year's Royal Ascot Group 1-winning trio Docklands, Cercene and Time For Sandals.

Queen Anne Stakes winner Docklands was unearthed at the sale Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Among the standout lots in the main catalogue are:

Lot 35 : A No Nay Never colt out of a Group 2-winning mare in the US and a brother to Grade 2 winner No Nay Hudson

Lot 84 : A Mehmas half-brother to Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes winner Caturra

Lot 104 : A daughter of Sea The Stars out of a half-sister to Grade 2 winner Platinum Warrior

Lot 169 : A Kodi Bear sister to recent Listed Celebration Stakes winner Zodiac Bear

Lot 212 : A St Mark's Basilica half-sister to Group 1 performers Delphinia and Delano Roosevelt

Lot 237 : A Nathaniel colt out of a winning half-sister to champion Pinatubo

Lot 258 : A Sioux Nation half-sister to Listed winner and Group 1 runner-up Jabaara

Lot 442 : A Gleneagles half-sister to Group 1 winner A Case Of You

Lot 469 : A Naval Crown half-brother to Grade 1 winner La Pelosa

Kerins said: "The September Yearling Sale has experienced exponential growth in recent years, which has resulted in unprecedented demand for places in this year's catalogue.

"Our sales are underpinned by our vendors who are now choosing the September Yearling Sale as a first option for their yearlings, and this is reflected in the catalogue, which is unquestionably the strongest-ever produced for this sale.

"A strong catalogue leads to a better quality of graduates representing the sale on the racecourse, and our two-year-olds this season got off to a phenomenal start. We have juveniles winning on the domestic front, across Europe and beyond."

Kerins added: "Last year's memorable Group 1 Royal Ascot three-timer for Docklands, Cercene and Time For Sandals was a fantastic showcase for the sale, and I've no doubt that top-level success from this sale will become a more regular occurrence."

All horses catalogued in the September Yearling Sale are eligible for the €250,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes, to be run at the Curragh during Irish Champions Festival weekend in September 2027.

The vendor of the winning horse will also receive the use of an Overlander R240 horsebox for a year.

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