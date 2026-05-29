Smart Willie Mullins-trained chaser among GoffsGo June entries

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The Willie Mullins-trained O’Moore Park features among 25 lots for next week's online GoffsGo June Sale.

O’Moore Park (Lot 11 ) holds a current IHRB mark of 137 following strong performances in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting and the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival. The Walk In The Park gelding also showed his aptitude for the Grand National fences when staying on strongly in the Topham Chase at Aintree last month.

Mullins will also offer the 146-rated chaser Blizzard Of Oz (8 ), whose five wins feature a Listed victory over fences at Wexford in October. He has also won three times over hurdles.

Breeding stock on offer includes Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle runner-up That’ll Do Moss (24 ), a Black Sam Bellamy mare who is carrying to Golden Horn.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The GoffsGo June Sale presents another quality and diverse catalogue offering everything from race winners to high-class breeding stock and unraced youngsters. The platform continues to expand its reach with new sellers and buyers active for every sale and its current top price of £245,000 is the highest price achieved by any UK or Irish online sale so far in 2026, a great achievement and one of which we are proud.

"GoffsGo provides outstanding value with an entry fee of just £49 and the lowest available vendor commission of 1.5 per cent which is only charged for lots that sell on the platform. That is unmatched by any other European online platform. Vendors and purchasers also benefit from the same terms of business and the unique and transparent Goffs service that is evident at all live Goffs sales regardless of location."

Bidding opens on Wednesday at midday and closes on Thursday from 2pm. Prospective buyers wishing to bid must register before the sale begins.

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