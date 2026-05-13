Smart Robcour draft among initial Tattersalls Ireland May Sale entries

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A five-strong draft from leading owners Robcour headlines early entries for the Tattersalls Ireland May Point-to-Point and Horses in Training Sale later this month.

Among the draft is Golden Joy , a 130-rated chaser who finished second in a valuable Listed handicap chase at the Dublin Racing Festival on his penultimate start. The Conillon gelding won a beginners' chase last year, and also won as a four-year-old over hurdles at Auteuil earlier in his career.

Another notable entry is Look To The West , a Westerner mare who has won over hurdles and fences. The eight-year-old was Graded-placed when third in the 2024 Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Jade De Grugy.

Shannon Royale is a 135-rated chaser with four wins to his name, and was last seen finishing a creditable fifth in the La Touche Cup at Punchestown, while Kamikaz Du Plessis is a two-time winner over hurdles with an official rating of 128 over hurdles and 120 over fences.

Golden Joy: smart performer over fences Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The draft is completed by Relieved Of Duties , who won a beginners' chase last October. The Sholokhov seven-year-old was Grade 2-placed over hurdles when third to Salvator Mundi in last year's Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle. He also ran in the Grand Annual at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Former jockey Robbie Power, a representative for the Acheson family’s Robcour operation, said: “We're delighted to offer five horses at this month’s May-Point-to-Point and Horses in Training Sale. All five have winning form and remain smart dual-purpose performers. Some have lightly raced profiles with the potential for further improvement.

“We were extremely happy with the prices received last year, and French Dynamite is a perfect example that horses within a sale of this type can go on and win valuable prizes."

Last year's sale has produced 28 individual winners of 41 races, headlined by French Dynamite , who landed the Munster National last October for trainer Eric McNamara as a €40,000 purchase.

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