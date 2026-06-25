Siblings to Classic winners Diamond Necklace and Constitution River up for sale at Arqana in August

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Sibings to two of this year’s French Classic winners are among 325 yearlings consigned for a truly star-studded Arqana August Sale.

On the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Deauville highlights, which takes place on August 15, 16 and 17, Ecurie des Monceaux will be offer a Siyouni three-parts brother to the brilliant unbeaten Diamond Necklace (lot 128). The filly, who was purchased for €1,700,000 at the same sale in 2024, has clinched the French trilogy of Prix Marcel Boussac, Poule d'Essai Des Pouliches and Prix de Diane for Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien.

The colt is out of Monceaux blue hen Prudenzia, making him a sibling of the Irish Oaks winner Chicquita and world-traveller Magic Wand. Amo Racing bought her daughter by Night Of Thunder for €3,000,000 at last year’s sale. Overall Prudenzia's progeny have generated an eye-watering €14,895,000 in Arqana August Yearling Sale receipts.

The same auction will see Haras du Cadran offer a Kodiac half-sister to the same team’s Prix du Jockey Club hero Constitution River (287), who is from the Group 1 family of Wonderful Tonight.

Diamond Necklace when she sold for €1.7 million at Arqana Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

Other Arqana August graduates to have kept its name flying high lately have been Balantina, heroine of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, and Opera Ballo, winner of the Group 1 Jebel Hatta, who finished third in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

No fewer than 18 siblings to Group 1 winners are set to go through the Deauville ring in those three days and the full catalogue has gone live.

They include immediate relatives of Fantastic Moon (8), Feed The Flame (52) Metropolitan (237), Native Trail (94), Sioux Nation (314), Sparkling Plenty (187), Tamfana (207) and Unquestionable (189)

Others bringing astonishing credentials to the table include a colt by Dark Angel (130), out of Oaks winner Qualify, a colt by Wootton Bassett out of Group 1 winner Bateel (260), A Frankel filly out of dual Group winner and Group 1-placed Bocca Baciata (271) and another Wootton Bassett out of a full sister to last week’s Gold Cup hero Scandinavia (306).

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