Share in Zarak among Arqana Online January Sale offerings

Arqana Online will host its first sale of 2026, with a share in the Aga Khan's exciting Zarak among the lots on offer on January 19.

Taking place from 3-5pm French time, the auction includes a 1-50th share in Haras de Bonneval resident and Classic-winning sire Zarak. The son of Dubawi and Zarkava is responsible for French 2,000 Guineas winner Metropolitan and fellow top-level scorers Haya Zark and Zagrey, while his yearlings sold for up to €1,1 million in 2025. He will stand the 2026 covering season at €80,000.

Graded-winning hurdler Olympic Story will be sold to to dissolve a partnership and rates an attractive proposition going forwards. A winner of the Grade 3 Prix de Chambly at Auteuil in September 2024, the daughter of Masked Marvel has also placed in numerous other black-type contests.

She is out of Listed scorer and Group 1-placed Kapkiline, and hails from the family of Grade 1 winners Kalif Du Berlais and Kivala Du Berlais.

There are also shares in Wooded, The Grey Gatsby, Armor, Beaumec De Houelle and Kendargent, as well as a half-share in Sealiway, and breeding rights to Latrobe, Space Blues, Harry Angel and Victor Ludorum.



