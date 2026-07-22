Search for the next Bradsell begins as Tattersalls unveils Somerville catalogue

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The catalogue for the sixth Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, the auction which unearthed champion sprinter Bradsell, is now online and features siblings to 41 Group and Listed performers.

Taking place on September 2 at Park Paddocks, the 286-strong catalogue also features 34 yearlings out of Group and Listed-performing mares. The sale has enjoyed a fine run of form lately, with 20,000gns graduate Celeron landing the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh on Irish Oaks day.

National Stud stallion Bradsell heads the list of notable graduates, which also includes last year's Group 3 Prix Miesque winner Half Sovereign and Listed Windsor Castle Stakes scorer Havana Hurricane.

Among the highlights this year are:

A Mehmas half-brother to Grade 1 American Oaks winner Lady Prancealot (Lot 45 ).

45 A daughter of Ghaiyyath out of a half-sister to Classic winner Cachet ( 221 ).

221 A Kodiac colt out of a sister to Group 3 Autumn Stakes winner Military March ( 220 ).

220 A colt by Bated Breath out of a half-sister to Beauly, the dam of Derby winner Christmas Day ( 144 ).

Progeny of high-class mares catalogued include:

A Sioux Nation colt out of Group winner Mix And Mingle, a sister to dual Group 3 winner Double Or Bubble ( 33 ).

33 A Too Darn Hot half-brother to Group 3 Sandown Sprint winner and Group 1 Flying Five Stakes third Equality ( 66 ).

Among the proven Group 1 sires represented are Acclamation, Ardad, Blue Point, Cotai Glory, Dark Angel, Dream Ahead, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Kameko, Mohaather, New Bay, Oasis Dream, Sands Of Mali, Showcasing, Ten Sovereigns and Territories.

Whitsbury Manor Stud’s first-season sire Dragon Symbol has 18 lots catalogued, while other stallions with their first crop of yearlings catalogued include Chaldean, Good Guess, Little Big Bear, Lusail, Modern Games, Mostahdaf, Native Trail, Shaquille and Triple Time.

All yearlings catalogued are eligible for the £200,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes as well as the £200,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes. Graduates who have completed the sales race double include 2023 winner, Woodhay Wonder, purchased for 26,000gns, and 2022 scorer Amichi, himself bought for 15,500gns.

Also among the entries are 58 fillies who are registered for the Great British Bonus scheme and eligible to win up to £20,000 in bonus prize-money per qualifying race.

Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior said: “The Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale has quickly established itself as an outstanding source of quality racehorses at every level of the market, and no horse exemplifies this better than the recent Group 2 Railway Stakes winner Celeron who was purchased at last year's sale for just 20,000gns.

“We've assembled a quality group of precocious-looking yearlings, the type for which the Somerville Yearling Sale has become synonymous, and which will undoubtedly appeal to the usual cross-section of domestic and international buyers. We look forward to welcoming them to Park Paddocks for our first yearling sale of the year."

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