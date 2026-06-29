Recent Ascot success demonstrates Aga Khan Studs versatility as operation returns with another quality Arqana Summer Sale draft

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The sale circuit heads back to Deauville this week for the Arqana Summer edition and buyers from different disciplines will have the opportunity to stock up from some of Europe's leading operations.

The Aga Khan Studs are among the vendors with offerings set for the sale and its drafts are always keenly anticipated. The team consigns five lots on the second day of the event, each of those horses hailing from a typically excellent families. Three of them are colts or geldings while two well-related fillies complete the team.

While the bloodlines are what attracts customers to the breeding stock, the inbuilt stamina of many of those with futures on the track can make them attractive dual-purpose prospects.

A case in point was Kizlyar , who was purchased from the Aga Khan draft as a maiden winner 12 months earlier for €110,000 before becoming one of Joseph O'Brien's success stories when landing the Ascot Stakes . During the most recent jumps season, Mirabad , another graduate of the Normandy Stud, secured a Grade 1 victory in the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree for trainer Dan Skelton. The gelding had been sold at the previous year's Arqana Autumn Sale.

Nemone Routh, director and racing manager of the Aga Khan Studs, said: "We have to start making decisions on some of the horses come the summer. That doesn't necessarily mean they've reached all of their potential, but we need to start making a few sales.

"It's the same story for the breeding stock sales where we just have to keep numbers to a certain level, so you end up selling some fillies or mares who've quite interesting pedigrees, but we've got a lot of that family, so we let them go. This year's quite a small draft but they're nice horses."

The first of the Aga Khan lots into the ring is the once-raced Rostak , a debut winner at Compiegne this month for Francis Graffard. The three-year-old Blue Point gelding did well to score against more experienced rivals, staying on to win by a neck at the line, while he is also in possession of a typically smart pedigree.

Zaribiyan: well-related son of Medaglia d'Oro out of a Group-winning half-sister to Zarkava Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Routh said: "He's a well-bred horse as a half-brother to two stakes horses out of a Sea The Stars mare. He's a nice horse with untapped potential and he did well to win his race, he was one of the newcomers that day, and he beat the horses with more experience. You could expect him to come on for that run, so he's a slightly unknown quantity."

Another with a smart pedigree is Zaribiyan , a son of Medaglia d'Oro from one of the Aga Khan's most prolific families. The three-year-old was runner-up on his second start for Graffard at Cholet this month before finishing fifth in an unsuitably run contest at Dieppe last week.

"Of all of the horses we're presenting, I'd say Zaribiyan's the one that has the most potential for the jumps market," Routh added. "He's probably just about the biggest horse of the lot. His dam is a Group 3-winning Sea The Stars half-sister to Zarkava, while Grade 1-winning hurdler Zarkandar also features under the second dam.

"I'd say he wasn't seen at his best last time out. It was a very slowly run race, it was a bit sharp for him and he was held up in last, so when they sprinted he wasn't really seen at his best as he's got more stamina than that."

The draft also includes Night Of Thunder colt Derawar, a winner of his second start at Fontainebleau in April. The three-year-old hails from the family of European champion Almanzor and his page received a recent winning update.

She said: "He's a nice colt who's very genuine and he can carry on winning races. His three-parts sister Deressa who we sold last year won a nice handicap recently. He's a very sound horse and he'll carry on racing."

Balantina: Breeders' Cup winner's dam was bred and sold by the Aga Khan Studs Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Aga Khan bloodlines are always hugely sought after and for very good reason. With carefully cultivated bloodlines going back decades, the foundations are in place for other people to breed from such blue-blooded stock.

Among the most recent mares sold who have gone on to produce top-level winners is Balankiyla , dam of last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf scorer Balantina , as well as model broodmare Dialafara , dam of dual Classic hero Capri as well as this year's Punchestown Champion Four Year Old Hurdle winner Saratoga among several black-type winners on the Flat and over jumps.

The first filly to sell is the three-year-old Shumikha , an unraced daughter of excellent broodmare sire Blame and from a family which includes Prix de Diane heroine Shemaka, as well as Champion Stakes victor Bay Bridge. Helpfully, the page received a further Grade 1 update this month through the filly's close relation Portfolio Duration.

"We have two fillies from Mikel Delzangles,” Routh said. “Shumikha's being presented more as a breeding prospect, she's really good-looking and is from a family that’s recently produced a Grade 1 winner in America, Portfolio Duration, who beat us [Cankoura, in the New York Stakes this month] when we went out there! This is a very active family, we've had [Group winner] Cormorant from it. She's a nice physical by Blame, so is pretty much an outcross to a lot of different bloodlines."

Completing the line-up is Bayramova , a three-year-old daughter of Iffraaj from the family of Balantina who has raced a handful of times for Delzangles.

Routh said of the chestnut: "She's more of a racing prospect and is from one of our families that has done quite well with other people. The second dam has produced Balantina, who's obviously a very good filly. I think she can win a race and then you've got quite a nice page to breed from afterwards."

Having had the breeze of the breeze-up section on Monday, the opening day of the sale is dedicated to Flat-bred two-year-olds, breeding stock and stores. The second and final day will see horses in training go under the hammer.

Among the latest wildcard entries for the sale are the Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm-trained pair Neptune Dragoness and Cloth Of Mai. The former, a daughter of Doctor Dino, was an impressive winner over hurdles on her debut at Clairefontaine recently, while the latter was a promising second over hurdles at the same track.

Arqana Summer Sale factfile

Where Arqana sales complex, Deauville

When Tuesday from 10am local time (9am BST) and Wednesday from 2pm local time (1pm BST)

Last year’s statistics From 459 lots offered, 370 sold (81 per cent) for turnover of €13,333,200 (up 25 per cent year-on-year), an average price of €36,036 (up nine per cent) and a median of €20,000 (up 25 per cent)

Notable graduates Kizlyar (sold by the Aga Khan Studs, bought by Blandford Bloodstock for €110,000); Mgheera (sold by Al Shaqab Racing, bought by Jean-Daniel Manceau and Eric Lecoiffier for €5,000); Haiti Couleurs (sold by Saz, bought by George Mullins for €7,000)

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