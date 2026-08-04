Progressive stayer My Ballyquinn among Tattersalls Online August Sale entries

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The catalogue for next week's Tattersalls Online August Sale is online and features progressive stayer My Ballyquinn among its 169 entries.

Taking place next Monday from 11am, with the first lot due to close the following day at 11am, the sale is highlighted by a collaboration with Inglis Digital Australia.

The David O’Meara-trained My Ballyquinn won on his handicap bow at Hamilton in May and progressed to land a second victory at York in June. He was last seen finishing second in a Class 3 handicap at Sandown last month.

Other notable offerings include Thunderbear , a Group 3-winning sprinter for Jack Davison who also landed a Listed contest at Naas in October, emphatic juvenile scorer Richie's Rocket and Renewal , a placed daughter of Wootton Bassett out of Listed scorer Fresh Terms.

Jessica Harrington’s Commonstown Stables offer eight lots led by Confused , a winner at Gowran Park in June, while Baroda Stud's draft includes four lots offered on behalf of Ace Stud. Among them is Windbreaker , a Sea The Stars colt who was runner-up at Wolverhampton in June.

The 12 broodmares on offer include two lots from Castlehyde Stud in Candidly , a daughter of Group 3-placed Nell Gwyn, a sister to Rock Of Gibraltar, offered in foal to leading first-season sire Blackbeard. Joining her in the consignment is Carriage , a relation to three black-type performers who is offered in foal to six-time Group 1 winner Auguste Rodin.



Also on offer is a 1/50th share in Soldier's Call , providing two nominations to the stallion in the northern hemisphere breeding season from 2027 onwards. Now standing at Mickley Stud, the son of Showcasing has been represented this year by Listed-winning juvenile Battito and Molecomb Stakes runner-up Adonius.

The largest online thoroughbred sale to be held in Europe this year, the auction has attracted drafts from more than 100 individual consignors. Details of all lots as well as consignor contact information can be found on the Tattersalls Online website.

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