Progressive Endless Talking headlines Tattersalls Online July Sale catalogue

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The catalogue for next week's Tattersalls Online July Sale is online and is headlined by the exciting Endless Talking.

Consigned by Gavin Cromwell’s Danestown Stables, the Affinisea gelding was a 20-length winner of a Downpatrick maiden hurdle, before striking on his chasing debut at Tramore last month.

Endless Talking features among the 90 lots comprising 74 horses in and out of training, six broodmares, five point-to-pointers, three stores, one yearling and a breeding right to Victor Ludorum.

The point-to-point entries include Toca Poca from Pierce Power’s Galgystown Stables. The son of Order Of St George made most of the running at Fairyhouse on debut before being headed close to home to finish second

Wathnan Racing's Underwriter, consigned by Archie Watson’s Iveagh Stables, is among the Flat entries. The son of Mehmas impressed when winning twice at Ayr last season, while he raced at several of Europe’s leading meetings. Also being sold is the lightly raced Tactical Formation, consigned by Richard and Peter Fahey’s Musley Bank Stables.

Haras de Beaumont presents Barkaa, who is offered in foal to unbeaten champion Ace Impact with a colt foal at foot by the same sire. A winner of the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux, the daughter of Siyouni is a half-sister to multiple Listed winner My Old Husband. She is offered alongside a yearling filly by Ace Impact who is out of fellow Group 3 winner Shahah.

Castlehyde Stud consigns Comply, a daughter of St Mark's Basilica out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Rosdhu Queen, offered in foal to champion juvenile Little Big Bear, while the Starfield Stud draft is led by multiple Listed-winning Teofilo mare Fireglow, offered in foal to Dubawi Legend.

Details of all lots as well as consignor information can be found on the Tattersalls Online website. Bidding begins at 11am next Tuesday and the first lot is scheduled to close from 11am on Wednesday.

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