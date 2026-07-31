'One of Europe's leading commercial yearling sales' - Goffs unveils 428-strong catalogue for 2026 Orby Book 2

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The catalogue for the 2026 Goffs Orby Book 2 Sale is now available online, with 428 yearlings set to go under the hammer across Wednesday 30 September and Thursday 1 October, immediately following Orby Book 1.

The catalogue features the progeny of 60 Stakes-performing dams and 73 mares that have already produced Stakes winners or performers. Among the established sires represented are Camelot, Dark Angel, Ghaiyyath, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Sioux Nation, Siyouni, St Mark's Basilica and Starman, while first and second-crop sires such as Native Trail, Paddington, Little Big Bear, Mostahdaf, Shaquille and Modern Games add further appeal.

Book 2 has built a reputation as one of Europe's leading commercial yearling sales, regularly producing racecourse success and offering strong resale opportunities for breeze-up consignors. Buyers also have access to the Goffs Two Million Series, which offers a €1 million Goffs Million race alongside a further €1 million in bonuses across nominated two-year-old maiden races in Britain and Ireland.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "Orby Book 2 has firmly established itself as one of Europe's leading commercial yearling sales, consistently producing a plethora of winners while also delivering excellent results for breeze-up consignors.

"The Goffs Two Million Series also creates a compelling reason to buy, and increasing numbers of Book 2 buyers are ticking the box to qualify for the incentive.

"We look forward to welcoming buyers to Kildare Paddocks for the Irish National Yearling Sales week where, across both Orby Book 1 and Book 2, there are outstanding opportunities at every level of the market, complemented by a guaranteed €2,000,000 in prize-money."

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