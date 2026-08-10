Ombudsman flying Book 2 flag high as Tattersalls releases remaining October Yearling Sale entries

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ombudsman has been the most potent inspiration for studying the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in its entirety.

Godolphin and the John and Thady Gosden stable’s five-year-old, who is set to chase his sixth Group 1 victory in next week’s Juddmonte International, is the flagbearer among purchases from Book 2, for which this year’s catalogue was released on Monday.

This second section of the sale, the week after Book 1’s opener, features 806 yearlings and will take place between October 12 and 14. It will be followed by the 507 yearlings catalogued for Book 3 and 61 for Book 4, which continue through October 15 and 16.

Ombudsman, the world’s joint highest-rated racehorse, was purchased for 340,000gns at the 2022 edition by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock from his breeder, James Hanly of Ballyhimikin Stud. Other top-class graduates of recent times are Hong Kong’s hero Romantic Warrior, Hotazhell and Title Role.

Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior is another graduate of Book 2 Credit: HKJC

The catalogue includes brothers, sisters and half-siblings to 486 Group and Listed performers with 247 sons and daughters of black-type mares catalogued.

Among them are:

A Sea The Stars brother to champion two-year-old colt The Lion In Winter ( lot 1048 )

A Sea The Stars brother to German Oaks winner Miss Yoda ( 708 )

A colt by St Mark’s Basilica out of Maria Lee, dam of 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare ( 658 )

A Nathaniel brother to Group 1 Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe ( 653 )

A Pinatubo half-sister to Group 1-winning sprinter Kind Of Blue ( 1152 )

A Lope De Vega half-brother to Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Victoria Road, out of Group 3 winner Tickled Pink ( 1004 )

A Gleneagles brother to Group 1 Prix de Royallieu winner Loving Dream, out of Group 1-placed mare Kissable ( 592 )

A brother of the late The Lion In Winter is a fascinating inclusion Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Eighteen of the top 20 leading sires in Britain and Ireland are represented with Tally-Ho Stud’s Mehmas leading the way with 45 yearlings catalogued, followed by Havana Grey, New Bay and Too Darn Hot with 27 each.

Tally-Ho, last year’s leading consignor, has the largest draft with 32 yearlings catalogued, followed closely by Baroda Stud and Newsells Park Stud, each with 28.

Tattersalls managing director Matthew Prior said: “The world’s joint highest-rated horse, Ombudsman, and the 15-time Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior are the perfect poster-boys for Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

“Since 2024, Book 2 has produced an outstanding 13 Group 1 winners and 98 Group/Listed winners, more than any other European yearling sale apart from October Book 1.

“Alongside Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Cicero’s Gift, who was purchased for just 32,000gns at October Book 3, they demonstrate the quality, depth and value to be found throughout the second week of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.”

Read next:

Ten of the best: siblings to Blue Bolt, Precise and Christmas Day among Tattersalls Book 1 treasures

Countdown to Book 1 begins as Tattersalls reveals glittering catalogue for October