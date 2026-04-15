Night Of Thunder and Starman progeny entered as Osarus Breeze-Up moves back to Pornichet

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The Osarus Breeze-Up Sale has been scheduled for Pornichet racecourse on May 13 with the catalogue now released. Including a section for horses in training, some 52 lots will come under the hammer at 1pm local time. The breeze-up horses will gallop at 9am.

This sale was staged at Pornichet between 2012 and 2014, producing Listed winner Chiverny and smart jumpers Capivari and Theinval. When held elsewhere, the Osarus Breeze-Up boasts graduates including Gold Tweet and last year’s Listed-placed Sternle.

The largest consignment will come from Hyde Park Stud with 18 lots, including a filly by Kodi Bear who is a half-sister to the useful By Your Side, a half-brother by Ten Sovereigns to Group 3 placed Sussex Garden and a filly by Space Blues out of the Group 3 winning mare Samba Brazil.

Eric Ventrou will offer several lots including a colt by Goken out of a half-sister to Zuri Chop and a colt by Galiway out of a Zarak mare, related to Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Bluemamba. Meanwhile Pascal Beyer will offer a filly by Harry Angel out of a Dubawi half-sister to Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint winner Mischief Magic.

CAJ Stables’ four lots include a daughter of Lucky Vega out of a half-sister to the top-class Campanelle. Other smart types are consigned by the likes of MC Thoroughbreds, Drumphea Stables, Ardglas Stables, DNA Equine and Ballinahulla Stables.

Mickey Cleere's MC Thoroughbreds has entered a draft including a filly by champion sire Night Of Thunder from the family of Zoffany and another filly by standout freshman sire Starman.

The horses in training session will take place after the two-year-olds, from lot 44 onwards. The first lots added to the sale include lot Lady Agata, A winner as a three-year-old at Chantilly, and multiple winner Baileys Topaze. The catalogue can be seen here.

Osarus also announced on Wednesday that it was entering into a partnership with another sales company, Arqana, to boost its showpiece La Teste Yearling Sale on September 8 and 9.

Osarus, under the direction of Emmanuel Viaud, will remain the organiser but Arqana is adding payment guarantees, promotional heft, resources and expertise.

Viaud said: “It’s a real pleasure to announce this partnership with Arqana for our La Teste Yearling Sale. This sale has existed for 19 years and I would like to thank all our vendors for their trust over that time, especially over the past six years. I am very pleased to be able to offer this solution to breeders for a sale that we know appeals to both vendors and buyers for its professional yet relaxed atmosphere.

“The setting of the Arcachon Basin, combined with the beautiful La Teste racecourse, has always allowed us to attract a wide range of buyers – trainers, pinhookers, and French and international owners. There is no doubt that this new partnership with Arqana will enable us to relaunch this sale in the best possible way, one that is dear to many professionals.”

Olivier Delloye, chairman of Arqana, added: “After several months of discussions with Emmanuel, I am very pleased, for all yearling breeders and vendors, that we have been able to create this partnership.

“We know how attached many of them are to this La Teste sale and their desire to see the sale return to its former level. With our support, particularly through the provision of payment guarantees, I believe we can relaunch this sale – highly complementary to those already offered by Arqana – in the best interest of our breeder clients.”

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