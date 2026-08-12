Nicholls returns to Old Park Star's family as €70,000 half-brother tops Tattersalls Ireland August Sale

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Paul Nicholls returned to familiar territory at the Tattersalls Ireland August National Hunt Sale when buying back into the family of Old Park Star , the gelding who left his Ditcheat yard before going on to Supreme Novices’ Hurdle glory for Nicky Henderson.

Hillview Stud's gelding, a half-brother to this year's Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winner, was one of the pre-sale highlights and duly topped proceedings when selling to Tom Malone and Nicholls for €70,000.

The son of Rich History is the fourth foal out of Norwich mare Norwich Star, the dam of two black-type winners headed by Old Park Star.

Nicholls and Malone know the family particularly well, having bought Old Park Star for €120,000 as a store at the 2023 Goffs Arkle Sale. He was placed on all three bumper starts for Nicholls before his owners, Gordon and Su Hall, moved the gelding to Seven Barrows .

Old Park Star proved unbeaten in four starts over hurdles for his new connections last season, culminating in the Grade 1 success at the Cheltenham Festival.

Another of Norwich Star's offspring, Chosen Mate, who like Old Park Star is by Well Chosen, was a Grade 2-winning novice hurdler for Gordon Elliott.

Well Chosen and Rich History reside at Kedrah House Stud, with Rich History’s oldest crop now three-year-olds. The Dubawi horse is out of Moyglare’s blue hen Polished Gem, making him a half-brother to top-class winners Kyprios, Search For A Song and Free Eagle.

Jimmy Kelly, acting on behalf of Malone and Nicholls, said: "Tom couldn't be here today, but he was all over this horse when he knew he was coming. Paul was keen to get back in with the family again. The horse deserved to make that as he's a quality horse with a very good pedigree with two of the half-brothers who are very good horses."

Hillview Stud's offering was meant to sell at the Derby Sale but was withdrawn due to coughing. The farm's David Fenton said: "I'm happy with that, although he was entitled to make it. He's going to a good home, and hopefully he will be another star for the mare."

Progeny by Nirvana Du Berlais came to the fore during the opening session, with a smartly bred gelding by the exciting young sire selling to Tom Lacey for €55,000.

Tom Lacey signs for the €55,000 Nirvana Du Berlais gelding at the Tattersalls Ireland August Sale Credit: Tattersalls Ireland

Creighmore Stables' offering was in possession of a recent update as his Pastorius half-sister Alicious made a winning start for Willie Mullins at Wexford last weekend. The pair are out of the Grade 3-placed Larabelle, also the dam of fellow black-type performer Magic Flight, while the page includes Thyestes Chase scorer Invitation Only.

The Haras de la Hetraie resident's roll of honour is headed by Grade 1 scorers Lulamba and Leader Sport and Lacey was quick to point out the fine start the stallion has made at stud. The Herefordshire trainer has a fine reputation for sourcing talent at Tattersalls Ireland sales, having purchased subsequent dual Champion Chase winner Energumene for €50,000 at the 2017 Derby Sale.

"We'll get him home and break him in. There's a bit of sorting out to do, there's every option with him, but he'll probably be produced for resale," said Lacey, who also signed the docket for Moanmore Stables' In Swoop gelding at €45,000.

"I thought he was a lovely individual by a good sire, and he has that recent pedigree update. I'm very happy to get him and thought he was one of the standout lots today. We haven't had any by the sire, but he's pretty good, isn't he?"

Of the In Swoop gelding, Lacey added: "This fellow's going the same route as the Nirvana Du Berlais. He will be for resale at some point. He's the first In Swoop I've bought, and they were obviously well received earlier in the spring. He's a loose, athletic, good-bodied horse and I think he's good value."

Another son of Nirvana Du Berlais, the Brown Island Stables-consigned New Post Karwin, brought €42,000 from Aubrey McMahon and Kingdom Bloodstock. The gelding is the first foal out of dual French winner Junta Post, a half-sister to Grade 3-placed Joie Du Net. The family contains a particularly familiar name in Yanworth, winner of Liverpool and Christmas hurdles.

Walshtown Stables' Soldier Of Fortune relation to Big Buck's makes €50,000 to Toby Bulgin Credit: Tattersalls Ireland

Following the recent death of brilliant staying hurdler Big Buck's , it was somewhat appropriate that a relative of the jumps great proved popular. Toby Bulgin went to €50,000 to secure Walshtown Stables' Soldier Of Fortune gelding out of Miss Buck's, a sister to Grade 1 winner Slate House. The pair are out of Bay Pearl, a half-sister to Big Buck's.

Bulgin said: "I think he's one of the nicest horses of the day, and my heart was set on him. He'll probably run in a bumper at some stage and then we'll look to resell. I don't think he's too backward, it is very hard to know until you get them home and you do something with them.

"I would hope he'd run in the spring before the ground goes off. He'll do plenty of work and then he'll have a couple of easy gallops around Kempton and we'll take it from there – that's our usual plan. He will run in the wife's name."



A Crystal Ocean gelding offered by Copper Beech Stud was bought by trainer Cian Collins for €40,000. The wildcard entry is out of a Flemensfirth half-sister to Champion Chase hero Sizing Europe.

Collins said: "For me he's the nicest horse I've seen here today. I've no client at the moment but I'll get him home, he's a lovely horse and I love him. I haven't had one before by Crystal Ocean and it's nice to get one. They've certainly done well and we've only heard good news about them."

Overall, 151 lots sold for turnover of €1,873,100, an average of €12,405 and a median of €8,000.

The second and final session of the sale takes place on Thursday from 10am.

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