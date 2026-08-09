New challenge for unbeaten Ace Impact with Arqana sales test looming

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Young stallions face a formative test when their first yearlings go under the hammer and there is extra pressure if the sire was a champion on the track.

There will no doubt be plenty of interest when Ace Impact's debut crop are up for grabs at the Arqana August Yearling Sale this weekend – and for good reason.

Ace Impact retired to stud as one of the stand-out members of the 2024 freshman sire class. The son of Cracksman was unbeaten in six starts for Jean-Claude Rouget at three, beginning with a debut score at Cagnes-sur-Mer in January 2023 and culminating with brilliant victories in the Prix du Jockey Club and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

His final racecourse appearance, where he demonstrated a potent turn of foot to defeat Westover, saw him crowned world champion three-year-old and second overall to Japanese champion Equinox.

He subsequently retired to Haras de Beaumont and has been strongly supported in all three seasons to date, with mares from leading operations in Europe, the US and Japan all visiting the champion. He now faces a new challenge in the form of the sales ring and he will have 13 yearlings representing him, including those from leading vendors Haras du Cadran, Capucines, Coulonces and Montaigu.

Needless to say they are all in possession of smart pedigrees including half-sisters of Grand Prix de Paris winner Shakeel (lot 162) and Grand Prix de Deauville scorer Glycon (16).

Mathieu Alex, director of Haras de Beaumont, said: "We're very pleased to see that there's over ten yearlings by him in the Arqana August Sale, it's a big number for an unproven horse. He was a champion on the track but he's going to compete against proven, top-class stallions, so to see that big number [of yearlings] is a very positive thing.

"We've been looking at them and speaking with the consignors, it's very positive. He's a very good-looking horse himself, he's got plenty of strength, and I find the yearlings have a lot of substance and strength, so it's going to be exciting.

Ace Impact culminated his career with victory in the Arc Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's also got five yearlings at Tattersalls Book 1, which again is a good number. He's a horse that being unbeaten, having won the French Derby in race record time and won the Arc as a three-year-old, people will be excited to see his stock."

Ace Impact is an important young sire for the French bloodstock industry and that fact is at the forefront of the thoughts of his custodians.

Alex said: "We're extremely privileged to be standing a horse of that calibre, not only at Haras de Beaumont, but also in France. These horses are extremely important for the country. The owners of Beaumont, the Chehboub family, are big owner-breeders, so we're trying hard to have a successful stallion who will benefit the team, but also the country.

"We've supported him with our mares and are going to race all the progeny we have on the farm. This is sort of the strategy we have with our stallions; support them with mares year one, two and three, try to raise the progeny as best as possible and then, hopefully, have a bit of luck."

Haras de Beaumont is also home to dual Group 1 winner Sealiway , the son of Galiway who has been represented by his first juveniles this year. The eight-year-old's winners have been headed by dual scorer Witchway and his stock are expected to relish the step up in distance later this campaign.

Alex said: "We have the perception because he was a Group 1 winner at two he was quite early himself, but don't forget he was also second to St Mark's Basilica in the French Derby. He also placed in the Arc and won the Champion Stakes, so we're looking forward to seeing them now they start running over seven furlongs and a mile and I think it's going to improve them.

Mathieu Alex and Pauline Chehboub of Haras de Beaumont have a big weekend ahead Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

"Overall, we're very pleased. We've got some who haven't run yet and they'll run first time out at the end of August or September. We look forward to seeing them."

Prix Jean Prat scorer Puchkine welcomed his first foals earlier this year and he has adapted to stud life in ready fashion. The son of Starspangledbanner has the assistance of being supported by some of France's leading breeders.

Alex added: "He's a very good-looking horse and being a son of Starspangledbanner is great. I'm a big fan of the Prix Jean Prat because you need to have the speed over seven furlongs but you need to have enough stamina as it's a straight seven. He won it in a very, very fast time, and I think that's very interesting.

"He's such a powerful, good-looking horse and the foals we have on the farm, we're very pleased with. He's also getting huge support from the team here at Beaumont, as well as from Alain Jathiere, his owner-breeder, and Mr [Gerard] Augustin-Normand, one of the biggest owner-breeders in France."

The August Sale begins on Saturday evening.

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