Lots to watch: the champion siblings and bright young things to follow at this week’s Goffs Arkle Sale

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Kitty Trice takes a look at some of the best bred lots set to come under the hammer at the Goffs Arkle Sale this week

3yo bay gelding Old Persian - Mariet (Dr Fong)

Rathbarry Stud

Rathbarry Stud's Old Persian has been going great guns, supplying the recent Tattersalls Ireland May Point-to-Point & Horses in Training sale-topper in Dan De Champ . That gelding is one of two four-year-old point-to-point winners for his young sire and that is surely a sign of things to come.

The two-time Group/Grade 1 winner has just the one lot at Goffs Arkle, but this one is particularly well-bred as a half-brother to Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Slade Steel . The Telescope gelding returned to winning ways last campaign with success in the appropriately named Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at Fairyhouse in April.

Queribus

3yo b g Nirvana Du Berlais - Sainte Mante (Saint Des Saints)

Cloney Stud

A brother to the Listed-winning Semper Fortis and half-brother to the prolific El Fabiolo, a multiple Grade 1-winning chaser, this youngster should attract plenty of attention given his pedigree.

He is also by Haras de la Hetraie's exciting young sire Nirvana Du Berlais , already responsible for talents such as Lulamba and Leader Sport. Cloney Stud's three-year-old is also related to two other black-type winners in Listed Scottish Triumph Hurdle winner Tommy Silver and Cross In Hand, who landed Listed hurdle honours at Auteuil.

3yo b g Harzand - Swiss Roll (Entrepreneur)

Carrolls Grove Bloodstock

A pre-sale highlight as a Harzand half-brother to the hugely popular Tiger Roll.

Carrolls Grove Bloodstock's gelding is by one of the bright, young stars of the jumps stallion ranks, while his half-brother needs no introduction as a dual winner of the Grand National and five-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival.

Tiger Roll: dual Grand National hero and five-time Cheltenham Festival scorer Credit: Edward Whitaker

The pair's dam, Swiss Roll, has also produced Lonsdale Cup winner and Irish St Leger runner-up Ahzeemah, as well as Listed-placed winner and sire Austrian School.

3yo gr g Jukebox Jury - Bally Bolshoi (Bob Back)

Rahinston Stud

A son of the much-missed Jukebox Jury and half-brother to two high-class performers, this gelding has all the credentials to sell well.

He is a half-brother to The Storyteller, whose victories were headed by Grade 1 scores in Down Royal's Champion Chase and Punchestown Champion Novice Chase.

Another half-brother, both of them by Shantou, is Stellar Story, a winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. He was also second in last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase and third in last season's Betfair Chase.

3yo br g Golden Horn - Casablanca Mix (Shirocco)

Mill House Stud

The first foal out of the wonderful racemare Casablanca Mix, Mill House Stud's Golden Horn gelding is another who catches the eye on pedigree.

His dam won a pair of Listed contests for Nicky Henderson, headed by the Summer Plate at Market Rasen, while she is in turn a half-sister to another Henderson star in Oaksey Chase scorer Fantastic Lady.

Casablanca Mix: high-class chaser from a smart family Credit: Grossick Racing

The pair are out of the black-type-winning Shirocco mare Latitude, also the dam of Auteuil Grade 3-winning chaser Vanilla Crush, Grade 3-winning novice hurdler Arkwrisht and Undressed, third in the Cork Grand National.

2yo b g Way To Paris - Going For Home (Presenting)

Islandavanna Bloodstock

A son of Coolagown Stud's Group 1-winning Way To Paris, this two-year-old had quite the pedigree update last season courtesy of prolific half-brother Home By The Lee .

That veteran son of Fame And Glory looked as good as ever when claiming the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham and then following up at Aintree in the Liverpool Hurdle, pulling seven lengths clear of his rivals.

2yo ch c No Risk At All - Tante Sissi (Lesotho)

Evergreen Stud

No Risk At All has long established himself as one of Europe's leading jumps sires, courtesy of celebrities such as Allaho and Kopek Des Bordes, and this offering hails from the family of another of his stars in Epatante.

Nicky Henderson with Epatante at Seven Barrows Credit: Richard Heathcote

The colt is out of Tante Sissi, a Newbury Listed hurdle winner who is a half-sister to the 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine. She is also a half-sister to the dam of eight-length Betfair Hurdle winner Joyeuse, herself a daughter of No Risk At All.

2yo br g Crystal Ocean - Augusta Kate (Yeats)

Peter Nolan Bloodstock

Augusta Kate was a high-class racemare for Willie Mullins, winning the Grade 1 Fairyhouse Mares' Novices' Hurdle and placing second to Benie Des Dieux in the following year's Punchestown Mares' Champion Hurdle.

Subsequently snapped up by at the 2018 Tattersalls Ireland November National Hunt Sale, she has since gone on to be a fine producer at stud.

A daughter of Grade 1 winner Feathard Lady, the Yeats mare is the dam of three black-type winners from as many runners, headed by Cousin Kate. That Maxios mare was last seen winning a Listed mares' handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. Augusta Kate's other two daughters, Amen Kate and Baby Kate, also picked up Listed wins in their careers.



This gelding by exciting young sire Crystal Ocean has plenty to live up to, but equally has plenty going for him.

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