Lots to watch: siblings to Old Park Star and The Real Whacker among Tattersalls Ireland August Sale treasures

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Kitty Trice takes a look at some of the best bred lots set to come under the hammer at the Tattersalls Ireland August National Hunt Sale, which takes place in Fairyhouse on Wednesday and Thursday, sessions beginning at 10am.

Lot 63

3yo bay filly Walk In The Park - Hapeney (Saddlers' Hall)

Glen Stables

Glen Stables offers this well-bred daughter of reigning champion jumps sire Walk In The Park. The bay is a half-sister to two black-type winners in Grade 3-winning hurdler and chaser Three Stars , as well as Soaring Glory , a winner of the Betfair Hurdle and third to Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle.

The trio are out of Hapeney, a Saddlers' Hall half-sister to the dam of Sefton Novices' Hurdle-placed Cherie d'Am. The further family includes dual Melling Chase winner and exceptional two-miler Direct Route and Grade 2 winner and Supreme Novices' Hurdle runner-up Joe Mac.

Lot 209

3yo b g Diamond Boy - Name Tag (Stowaway)

Butlersgrove Stud

Butlersgrove Stud's gelding is out of a sister of top-class mare Put The Kettle On , a winner of the 2021 Champion Chase and 2020 Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival for Henry de Bromhead.

Put The Kettle On: Champion Chase and Arkle winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst

By Kilbarry Lodge Stud's proven Grade 1 sire Diamond Boy, this gelding also hails from the further family of Berkshire Novices' Chase and Silver Trophy Handicap Chase winner Caribean Boy. The pedigree also contains a number of high-class Flat performers, among them last year's Prix Vicomtesse Vigier winner Candelari and New Zealand 1,000 Guineas scorer King's Rose.

Lot 218

3yo b g Rich History - Norwich Star (Norwich)

Hillview Stud

An April-born gelding whose pedigree should need little introduction as a half-brother to last season's Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Old Park Star . That Well Chosen gelding was unbeaten in four starts over hurdles for Nicky Henderson, supplementing an 18-length win in the Grade 2 Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Haydock with victory at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

This three-year-old is by Kedrah House Stud's regally bred Rich History, a Dubawi half-brother to stars Kyprios, Search For A Song and Free Eagle. His other half-sibling is Grade 2-winning novice hurdler Chosen Mate and there should be plenty more updates to come with Old Park Star in the upcoming jumps season.

Lot 250

3yo b f Eagles By Day - Pink Mist (Montelimar)

Lough na Sollis Stud

This filly hails from the first crop of Glenview Stud's Group-winning Eagles By Day, a son of Sea The Stars whose established National Hunt sire sons include Affinisea and Harzand.

The bay is a half-sister to the prolific Ballycasey , a Presenting gelding whose victories for Willie Mullins included a four-length score over Don Cossack in a Leopardstown Grade 1. The popular grey won 11 races overall, including a number at Grade 2 and 3 level in a 43-race career. The family also includes fellow black-type winners Royal Athlete and Get It Done.

Lot 321

3yo br f Crystal Ocean - Simonsfleur (Fair Mix)

Castledillon Stud

Crystal Ocean has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting young National Hunt sires around and he is well represented at this sale with some quality stores.

Crystal Ocean: The Beeches Stud sire will be well represented at the sale Credit: Coolmore

This April-born filly has a regal background being out of a sister to the brilliant but ill-fated Simonsig. The charismatic grey was a dual Grade 1 winner at the Cheltenham Festival for Nicky Henderson, although he sadly could not fulfil all his potential due to injury. The family is a talented one as it also includes the Grade 1-placed Dusart, as well as Thyestes Handicap Chase scorer My Murphy.

Lot 534

3yo b f Shirocco - Credit Box (Witness Box)

Jossestown Farm

One of the later offerings in the catalogue is another sibling to a Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winner, this one being 2023 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase scorer The Real Whacker . That gelding defeated a stellar field which included Gerri Colombe, I Am Maximus and Thyme Hill, while he went on to land the following year's Charlie Hall Chase.

This Shirocco filly is out of the dual-winning Credit Box and the mare has plenty of youngsters in the pipeline who could add to the page in the years ahead. There are already plenty of other winners on the page and this filly is a valuable asset for whoever buys her.

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