Lots to watch: siblings to Brighterdaysahead and Special Tiara among the headline acts at the Derby Sale

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Kitty Trice takes a look at some of the best bred lots set to come under the hammer at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale this week.

3yo bay gelding Santiago - Flemenaide (Flemensfirth)

Castletown Quarry Stud

Irish Derby hero Santiago enjoyed a spectacular showing with his first-crop three-year-olds at the recent Goffs Arkle Sale and hopes are high for more sales-ring success for the Castlehyde Stud resident.

An early offering into the ring is this gelding out of Flemenaide, a half-sister to the recently retired Bob Olinger . The standout performer signed off his career with a fifth Grade 1 success in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown and had previously landed the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024.

Bob Olinger: bowed out of a stellar career in April Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Another half-sibling, Listed-winning hurdler Myska , is the dam of Grade 3-winning hurdler Eabha Grace, while Final Demand , who features further down the page, delivered an update last season with his Grade 1 victory in the Faugheen Novice Chase in December.

Recognition

3yo ch g No Risk At All - Matnie (Laveron)

Sluggara Farm

Sluggara Farm's son of No Risk At All is a pre-sale highlight, and for very good reason. Not only is he by Haras de Montaigu's leading jumps sire, but he is out of blue hen Matnie and therefore a half-sibling to three individual Grade 1 winners.

One of those is €310,000 sale graduate Brighterdaysahead , a daughter of Kapgarde whose victories for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown include last season's Irish Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle. The Champion Hurdle runner-up also won the Mersey Novices' Hurdle in 2024, as well as the Morgiana Hurdle and Neville Hotels Hurdle the following season.

Another half-sibling, the ill-fated Mighty Potter , was a Grade 1 winner over hurdles and fences for Elliott and Caldwell Construction Ltd, while Caldwell Potter - a record-breaking €740,000 purchase by Highflyer Bloodstock and Paul Nicholls from the Andy and Gemma Brown Dispersal Sale in 2024 - won last year's Mildmay Novices' Chase.

2yo b g Walk In The Park - Minella Melody (Flemensfirth)

Ballyreddin

A son of the reigning champion jumps sire Walk In The Park and out of a high-class Flemensfirth mare, Ballyreddin's store is another who looks set to make a big impression.

He is the second foal out of Minella Melody , a Graded performer or winner in bumpers, as well as over hurdles and fences. Her career highlight for Henry de Bromhead and Kenny Alexander came when landing the Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle in 2020, while she was Grade 1-placed when second in the following year's Mares Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Minella Melody: smart performer over hurdles and fences Credit: Patrick McCann

This gelding has black-type winners or performers throughout his page. The third dam is Glens Music , the dam of Mares' Hurdle heroine Glens Melody and Grade 2 Naas novice hurdle scorer Lean Araig . She is also the second dam of the Graded-winning and Grade 1-placed Ashdale Bob through her stakes-winning daughter Ceol Rua .

3yo ch g Sea Moon - Special Choice (Bob Back)

Coolruss Stud

The hugely popular Special Tiara gained legions of fans through his ebullient front-running displays, his headline victories coming in the Champion Chase of 2017 and the 2015 Celebration Chase.

Coolruss Stud offers the star's Sea Moon half-brother, whose other notable sibling includes Persian War Novices' Hurdle victor Accidental Rebel . There is plenty of talent in the family as other black-type winners include Riskintheground, Frontal Assault and The Folkes Tiara .

Special Tiara: 2017 Champion Chase hero Credit: Patrick McCann

The much-missed Special Tiara remains the jewel in the crown for this particular family. Could this one make his mark in the sales ring on Thursday?

3yo b f Walk In The Park - Bitofapuzzle (Tamure)

Manister House Stud

A sister to the high-class The Changing Man , whose victories for Joe Tizzard so far include last year's Reynoldstown Novices' Chase, this is another typically well-related daughter of Walk In The Park.

The three-year-old is out of Bitofapuzzle , a Grade 1 winner at Fairyhouse for Harry Fry who was also a close-up third in the Mares' Hurdle on her previous outing. Bitofapuzzle is herself a half-sister to the Listed-winning Golden Gael , while the further family includes Becher Chase winner Indian Tonic.

Read more

'It's a tough game but we've made a go of it' - how Orthodox is a success five decades in the making for Chris Harper

'It's a different kind of buzz' - Denis and Louise O'Regan poised to consign first draft at Derby Sale

'It should be very strong' - Coolmara Stables optimistic after Grade 1-winning update ahead of Tattersalls Ireland

'I like horses who could be ones for the big days' - Boman in clover after sourcing Ascot Stakes one-two

‘I'd say Dan Skelton is waking them all up’ - Peter Nolan hopeful of continued Anglo-Irish spending with top-class Derby draft